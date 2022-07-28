ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
WECT

Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Wpd
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Morning Fire

One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA. The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins

Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WHITEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam

What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Person dies following motorcycle crash along Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around 12:26 am this morning, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5900 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers say they located a male driver who unfortunately died at the scene from injuries sustained during the wreck. The...
WECT

Columbus County commissioners terminate contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary as chief is investigated for alleged racist remarks

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary. Commissioners voted 6-1, with Giles ‘Buddy’ Byrd opposing the termination. Shannon Worrell, the chief of the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, was recently accused of...
WECT

Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A stolen car was recovered by police three blocks away from the gas station it was stolen from. Per the Wilmington Police Department, the car had been left running at the Family Fare Convenience Store and gas station on 3rd Street in the evening on Thursday, July 28.
WECT

Brunswick County Board of Comissioners to consider radio upgrades for first responders

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a request to use $3.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to upgrade and/or buy over 500 radios for the sheriff’s office, emergency management department and health department. The commissioners will make a decision at their meeting on Monday, August 1 at 3 p.m.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy