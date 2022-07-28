Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO