Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite at ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 3 Premiere

 4 days ago
What drama?

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were all smiles as they hit the red carpet at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.

The co-stars posed together and even flashed the peace sign as the celebrated the show’s third season.

Olivia wore a short black skirt with black bandeau-style top that showed off her midriff along with black tights and chunky heels. Joshua posed alongside her in a black satin suit.

While Rodrigo and Bassett never confirmed their romance or their split, it was speculated that her mega hit “drivers license,” released in January 2021, was about Bassett. The lyrics center around a breakup, with the ex-boyfriend moving on with someone else.

The red-carpet reunion comes after Bassett revealed in December he hadn’t spoken to Rodrigo since the song came out.

The actor, who previously came out as part of the LGBTQ community, told GQ at the time, "[Rodrigo] hasn't spoken to me since 'drivers license' came out," adding that he had tried to reach out to her.

In March, “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Olivia as she promoted her Disney+ rockumentary “Driving Home 2 U.”

While her songs about teen love and heartbreak helped make her debut album “Sour” a huge success, Katie wondered, “How has your view on love changed from when you wrote this album to today?”

Olivia said, “I think I'm still such a hopeless romantic. I think going through your first heartbreak as a teenager is very eye-opening. It teaches you a lot about yourself and a lot about how to deal with other people. I'm very grateful for that experience.”

Meanwhile, Bassett told People in March that he nearly died just as “drivers license” was going viral.

Bassett explained that as he was getting all kinds of hate and death threats he started to feel ill, saying, “Every day I felt worse and worse.”

"I was sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day," he shared. "I couldn't even stand up for longer than 30 seconds,” he said.

Joshua later learned he was in septic shock. According to Healthline, septic shock is “a significant drop in blood pressure that can lead to respiratory or heart failure, stroke, dysfunction of other organs, and possibly death.”

Joshua said, "The doctors were like, 'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment. 'It's wild that I was this close to taking another nap."

When he left the hospital nine days later, he said, "I was even more depressed and stressed. I had a panic attack every single day."

The time period inspired three songs — "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free” — but when he released the new tunes in December, it didn’t bring closure. "I got what I had to say off of my chest, but it brought all that stuff back up, and the healing isn't very linear."

Joshua has been in therapy, and is also working through the trauma of being sexually abused as a child and teen.

He said, "What I realized recently is that the reason why I haven't been able to process so much of it is because I went into pure shock. I'm still very much in the middle of the whole process, and I think it is a lifelong thing, but I'm learning to peel back the layers."

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

