ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Doctor Who' Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies at 93

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx8BE_0gwC4Jen00

Bernard Cribbins, an English actor known for appearances on "Doctor Who," died Thursday at 93, Variety reports.

"Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies opened a lengthy tribute to Cribbins on Instagram with the words, "I love this man. I love him."

Cribbins was born December 29, 1928, in Oldham, Lancashire, England. He drifted into acting as a teen in the 1940s, making his West End debut in 1956.

He became famous in 1962 for the novelty singles "The Hole in the Ground"; "Right Said Fred," from which the "I'm Too Sexy" band later took its name; and "Gossip Calypso."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AVfJ_0gwC4Jen00

Among his many film appearances, Cribbins acted in three "Carry On" films (1963-1992), "She" (1965), the "Doctor Who" film "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D." (1966), "Casino Royale" (1967), "The Railway Children" (1970), and Alfred Hitchcock's "Frenzy" (1972).

He narrated the British children's cartoon series "The Wombles" (1973-1975), endearing him to generations of kids, and also made a lasting impression on a 1975 "Fawlty Towers" episode.

Cribbins returned to the "Doctor Who" world via episodes of the iconic series from 2007-2010. He was filming a special episode for release next year when he died.

Appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2011 for his services to drama, Cribbins was also a recipient of a Special Award at the British Academy Children's Awards.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gill, who died last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Bernard Cribbins
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Right Said Fred#Variety#British
ClutchPoints

James Caan’s cause of death, revealed

Hollywood lost an absolute icon earlier this month when actor James Caan sadly passed away at 82 years old. It has now been revealed how he died. Per TMZ Sports, Caan was dealing with numerous heart problems and ultimately passed due to a heart attack and coronary artery disease. His death certificate, obtained by TMZ, also said Caan suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, all these problems caught up with him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
ABC News

Update on Tony Dow

Editor's Note: A story saying Tony Dow had died was published based on an incorrect statement from his agent confirming the actor's death. The post from the agent has since been deleted. Los Angeles ABC station KABC has confirmed the agent's post was incorrect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
extratv

extratv

76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy