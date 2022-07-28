'Doctor Who' Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies at 93

Bernard Cribbins, an English actor known for appearances on "Doctor Who," died Thursday at 93, Variety reports.

"Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies opened a lengthy tribute to Cribbins on Instagram with the words, "I love this man. I love him."

Cribbins was born December 29, 1928, in Oldham, Lancashire, England. He drifted into acting as a teen in the 1940s, making his West End debut in 1956.

He became famous in 1962 for the novelty singles "The Hole in the Ground"; "Right Said Fred," from which the "I'm Too Sexy" band later took its name; and "Gossip Calypso."

Among his many film appearances, Cribbins acted in three "Carry On" films (1963-1992), "She" (1965), the "Doctor Who" film "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D." (1966), "Casino Royale" (1967), "The Railway Children" (1970), and Alfred Hitchcock's "Frenzy" (1972).

He narrated the British children's cartoon series "The Wombles" (1973-1975), endearing him to generations of kids, and also made a lasting impression on a 1975 "Fawlty Towers" episode.

Cribbins returned to the "Doctor Who" world via episodes of the iconic series from 2007-2010. He was filming a special episode for release next year when he died.

Appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2011 for his services to drama, Cribbins was also a recipient of a Special Award at the British Academy Children's Awards.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gill, who died last year.