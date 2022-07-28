AG Nessel Highlights Progress on Teva Settlement

bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Right Focus: Hosted by Helen Hermes with guest Steven Elliott, Candidate for Congress – 12th District Michigan
Editor’s Note: This program is an editorial. The views and opinions expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect the views of Blue Water Healthy Living or GBS Media. On this segment of The Right Focus, Helen Hermes speaks with Candidate for Congress, Steven Elliott. Steven shares his background...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Benson assures voters their rights will be protected tomorrow and in November general election
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today assured voters that they will be safe and their rights will be protected in tomorrow’s primary election and in the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement across the state to ensure they have the information...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police Adds 13 Motor Carrier Officers to Enforce Commercial Vehicle Laws
LANSING, MICH. Thirteen new Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers will begin work next week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this afternoon at the Lansing Center in Lansing. Motor carrier officers are armed uniformed members of the MSP who specialize in commercial vehicle...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Check out these fall employment opportunities
Fall is a busy season for the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. We hire seasonal employees to work at various locations throughout the state, including DNR field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. These positions involve duties like chronic wasting disease surveillance, conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. The 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle at conservation officers during an attempt to flee on an all-terrain...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County Sheriff reports on service to Algonac
A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King providing a report regarding activities undertaken by his department on behalf of the city of Algonac in the first six months of 2022. Mayor Terry Stoneburner read this statement into the record prior to King...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
OTTISSIPPI Ch. 6, continued part 4
OTTISSIPPI is written by local author – Cheryl Morgan. It is the New Native History and culture of Southeast Michigan and beyond that has been untold. It was inaccessible due to the complexity of the many tribes, governments, states, and boundaries. The history was hidden and scattered everywhere due to time and the many changes of names of waterways, peoples and places. It is the result of 4 years of intense groundbreaking research that clarifies and reveals what happened here and in the Northwest Territory. Now available in one volume! Non-fiction 643 pages.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair River Classic 2022 Boat Races
The St. Clair Classic River Classic Boat Races have finally arrived!. The event will take place on Saturday July 30th & 31st. The Boat Races will take place on Sunday July 31st from 12pm-5pm in St. Clair!. For more information about the St. Clair River Classic visit the Offshore Powerboat...
Comments / 0