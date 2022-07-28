Mackinac Bridge escort staging area temporarily moving to Mackinaw City Welcome Center

upnorthlive.com
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
Upgrading and Upcycling in Cheboygan
Great Lakes Tissue Company, a paper mill based in Cheboygan, has been using 100 percent recycled materials to make their tissue products for nearly 30 years. Their bread and butter: recycled food and beverage cartons, which are made primarily of paper but also contain a small amount of polyethylene (plastic) and aluminum. They recently announced a collaboration with the Carton Council of North America, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) to go even greener. The partnership sends new funds to the mill for upgraded equipment that is both more efficient with the poly/aluminum residue and reduces water use throughout the pulping process. The residue is then sent to St. Mary’s Cement in Charlevoix, skipping the landfill and offsetting the use of coal as fuel. This new venture is part of NextCycle Michigan, a program designed to foster recycling, recovery, and reuse initiatives. For more creative sustainability solutions, check out nextcyclemichigan.com.
County clerks expect 30-40% turnout for August 2 primary elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – While Tuesday’s election isn’t expected to draw the same number of votes as November, there’s still a lot of work that goes into getting ready. “Usually, it's like between I would say 30 and 40 percent,” said Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine. “We had 40% in 2020 for our primary, which was pretty high. But I would say 30% voter turnout is what is average.”
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
Woman arraigned in Michigan for killing her baby in 1997
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman has been arraigned on a murder charge, accused of leaving her baby to die in a campground toilet in 1997, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office. Nancy Gerwatowski, 58, was arraigned on July 31 for one count of homicide - open murder.
Michigan Restaurant Closes Early Due to ‘Rude’ Tourists Mistreating Staff
Twenty-seven-year-old Larah Moore has worked in the restaurant industry for over a decade, and she’s seen it all. So when the general manager of the East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan came across one of her servers crying as a result of rude customers, she decided enough was enough.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
