Mizuno Wants You to Self-Reflect With Its New "Desert Meditation Pack"

Adds a brand new themed-silhouette to its Dunk Low collection set to release for the upcoming Fall season. The shoe comes dressed in a color scheme consisting of Sesame, Blue Jay, Sail, Sanddrift, White and University Gold. The all-leather makeup is constructed with tonal leather uppers that feature sesame seed details all over the overlays. The Swoosh is outfitted in Blue Jay, a color also seen on the heels. The laces are highlighted in white, similar to that of the inner lining and midsole that sits atop a gum base semi-transluscent outsole and a hardwood graphic insole that rounds out the design.

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO