Mizuno Wants You to Self-Reflect With Its New "Desert Meditation Pack"

TAG Heuer Unveils Limited-Edition Carrera Red Dial
Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has introduced a limited-edition Heuer Carrera Red Dial watch, paying homage to Jack Heuer’s visionary model from the 1960s. With a fiery red appearance, the heritage-inspired timepiece draws inspiration from the same strong aesthetic that first catapulted the model onto the wrists of demanding racing pilots at its conception. The original silhouette is preserved with signature lugs and pushers, which are now scaled up to 39 mm. The watch boasts faceted, rhodium-plated indexes and hours and minute hands, with Super-LumiNova coating for maximal clarity.
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana
Hedi Slimane’s love of American youth culture has been a point of reference for his menswear creations over the years, and his latest spring 2023 men’s collection — infused with rock ‘n’ roll — was no exception. American flag prints in blazers, artfully crafted...
Stüssy Announces Collaborative Nike Apparel Capsule
Stüssy has been making plenty of noise this summer. Between its Cactus Plant Flea Market capsule and Converse Chuck 70 Hi collaboration, the American streetwear label has kept fans on their toes this season. However, its. Air Max 2013 colorways have certainly been the release to look out for....
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
EQLZ Launches the World's First Metaverse Sneaker Accelerator
Developing its first collection of “planet-based super sneakers” with its “#1 Series” now available on its official webstore, EQLZ has now launched an accompanying innovative Web3 community program. Dubbed “EQLZ SOCIETY,” the initiative stands as the world’s first metaverse sneaker accelerator. EQLZ SOCIETY...
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE
Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
Revolution and The Rake Join Parmigiani Fleurier for Salmon Tonda PF Micro-Rotor
Parmigiani Fleurier has joined Revolution and The Rake for a limited edition Tonda PF Micro-Rotor. Dubbed the “Serenissima” edition, the release celebrates Wei’s excitement when first putting the Guido Terreni-reimagined Tonda PF Micro-Rotor on his wrist and his love for salmon dials. “The color represents joy, energy...
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Sesame"
Adds a brand new themed-silhouette to its Dunk Low collection set to release for the upcoming Fall season. The shoe comes dressed in a color scheme consisting of Sesame, Blue Jay, Sail, Sanddrift, White and University Gold. The all-leather makeup is constructed with tonal leather uppers that feature sesame seed details all over the overlays. The Swoosh is outfitted in Blue Jay, a color also seen on the heels. The laces are highlighted in white, similar to that of the inner lining and midsole that sits atop a gum base semi-transluscent outsole and a hardwood graphic insole that rounds out the design.
Ellesse and King of Trainers Ace Their New "Grand Slam" Collaboration for SS22
Italian sportswear brand ellesse has teamed up with British sneaker collector and Instagram personality King of Trainers for a six-piece apparel and shoe collection aptly dubbed “Grand Slam.”. The Tottenham-born King of Trainers, real name Franklin Boateng, has previously collaborated with ellesse on a selection of tennis shoes, however,...
Crushed D.C.'s Nike SB Dunk Low Comes Styled With Marbled Swooshes
Collaborative projects are constantly in the pipeline for , especially when it comes to its SB label. In recent memory, the skate-focused category has teased team-ups with the likes of SOULGOODS and John Rattray’s Why So Sad? organization, and now it has unveiled its newest SB Dunk Low collab alongside Crushed D.C.
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Award-Winning Choreographer JaQuel Knight Teams Up With H&M As the New Face of Its H&M Move Campaign
Global mega-brand H&M seemingly has a range of every imaginable fashion and lifestyle item available to offer, yet the brand is filling an overlooked gap in merchandise by introducing a new product line of ‘movewear’ for men, women, and kids. To celebrate the launch, it has teamed up with award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight – who’s famously worked with Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, the Super Bowl and more – on a campaign that highlights the ‘bounce, flex, skip and flow’ of the new collection’s design elements.
AMBUSH®︎ Reveals Second Collaboration With 'Astro Boy'
After teasing heart-shaped sunglasses for the summer, Yoon Ahn‘s AMBUSH®︎ now reveals a new Astro Boy necklace charm as part of its “A BOY W/ LOVE” series in collaboration with BAIT. The necklaces will be released in limited quantities alongside a new japan-exclusive matte-black Astro Boy figurine which was first unveiled in chrome earlier this year.
Earthling Collective's "VISITOR" Capsule Recalls a Utopian Space Journey
Earthling Collective made its official debut last year, setting the stage with athleisure essentials steeped in planetary graphics. As the brand name suggests, the label is dedicated to sustainability, conducting a paperless operation, and utilizing sustainable Polylactic Acid packaging. For its latest “VISITOR” drop, Earthling Collective delivers a series of easy summertime staples continuing the fun off-world themes.
Take a Look at the Nike Dunk High "Bicoastal"
Continues to build on its ever growing Dunk High lineup, revealing the latest iteration for the highly popular silhouette. This time around, the shoe is arriving dressed in an eye-catching Bicoastal green and Pure Platinum white color scheme. The high-top is constructed in an all-leather two-toned upper. The Swoosh, lace, as well as rubber outsole, is highlighted in green as it sits atop a white midsole to round out the design.
Blue Origin to Launch Next Crewed Spaceflight in Four Days
Blue Origin has just announced the latest launch date for its next crewed spaceflight, currently scheduled in four days’ time. The NS-22 mission will mark the 22nd launch for the company’s New Shephard rocket system and its sixth with a crew. Most significantly, it’ll achieve a series of firsts, highlighted by the participation of mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who will become the first person to have reached the summit of Mount Everest, the bottom of Marian Trench’s Challenger Deep, as well as the Kármán line, which marks the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
