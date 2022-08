It’s been the week of committed prospects visiting other schools as Sunday is the last day for prospects to visit schools before the Dead Period begins. Notre Dame was a popular name in the national media this week as the program hosted two prospects committed to other programs, while two Irish commits made visits to other programs. Oh, and for good measure, two prospects committed to other programs picked up an offer from the FIghting Irish.

