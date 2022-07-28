Your Stories Q&A: What’s the construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street?

www.localsyr.com
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport
(WSYR-TV) — New construction near Syracuse Hancock International Airport had viewer Marvin Calderon reaching out to The Your Stories Team. Calderon wanted to know what is currently being built on South Bay Road across from Delta Sonic near I-81 in the Town of Salina. Storage is what’s in store...
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
Double house fire in DeWitt sends 1 firefighter to the hospital; displaces 1 resident
DeWitt, N.Y. — A fire spread from a vacant, boarded-up house to another home as firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday night at Midler Meadows Trailer Park, East Syracuse Fire Chief Lenny DiBello said. Neighbors started calling 911 at 10:46 p.m. to report the fire on North Midler...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
15 new food vendors join the 2022 Fair, pushing total over 100
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever. The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
8 fire departments respond to late Sunday night fire on N. Midler Ave. in Town of Dewitt
DEWITT, NY — Several agencies, including 8 fire departments, responded to a late Sunday night fire on N. Midler Avenue near Wavel St. and the Midler Meadows Mobile Home Park for a double house fire. Officials from the East Syracuse Fire Department say first calls for the fire came in at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
21 counties in Upstate NY are heading toward drought, state says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one counties in Upstate New York have been placed on drought watch, meaning already dry conditions could soon lead to a drought. And those conditions are likely to get worse: There’s a lot of heat and very little rain expected over the next two weeks. The...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals
LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
New Hunters Must Take A Class In New York
Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever. Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
