Syracuse, NY

Your Stories Q&A: What’s the construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street?

 4 days ago
WIBX 950

Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest

One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
WHITESTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport

(WSYR-TV) — New construction near Syracuse Hancock International Airport had viewer Marvin Calderon reaching out to The Your Stories Team. Calderon wanted to know what is currently being built on South Bay Road across from Delta Sonic near I-81 in the Town of Salina. Storage is what’s in store...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
ROCHESTER, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals

LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
LEE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Hunters Must Take A Class In New York

Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever. Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
96.1 The Breeze

Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...

