Lincoln man charged with first-degree sexual assault, felony child enticement

Two people arrested for assault, kidnapping after Lincoln man allegedly 'burned' and 'branded'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people have been arrested for assault and kidnapping, according to Lincoln police. Austin Widhalm, 26, has been charged Monday in Lancaster County court with kidnapping, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and two counts of false imprisonment. Tanner Danielson, 30, was...
Fremont police officer shoots man who was on parole from prison
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
Omaha police identify homicide victim, two injured in Sunday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department is now investigating a homicide after one person died after being shot at 22nd and Lake streets. A KETV Newswatch 7 photographer confirmed with an OPD lieutenant that the shots rang out when a party ended around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. When officers...
Omaha police officers train kindergarteners on traffic safety ahead of first day of school
OMAHA, Neb. — Starting kindergarten can be scary for kids, so the Omaha Police Department wants to make it as easy as possible. Officers held a traffic safety training Monday at Westroads Mall. They taught kindergarteners about seat belt use, what to do during a fire and how to...
'Just ridiculous,' Community leaders call for end to gun violence after deadly shooting, offer resources
OMAHA, Neb. — North Omaha leaders call for an end to gun violence after a deadly shooting in the area. Omaha police said it happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 22nd and Lake streets. Davonta Williams, 31, was killed and two other people were hurt. Investigators said they believe...
One killed, four injured in multi-vehicle Saunders County crash
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — One person was killed and four others injured in a Saunders County crash, according to a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff. Officials said the crash happened on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge around 1:36 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said...
One person critically injured in Saturday night crash
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is critically injured in a Saturday night crash. Around 8:38 p.m., police say they responded to a crash near 30th and Young streets. Officials say one person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
'We do want justice': Family, friends remember father 13 years after murder
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha family hopes you may be able to help solve this man's murder 13 years after his death. Christopher Dickson was 39 when he was shot and killed in 2009. He was on his way home from work when he was gunned down near 30th and Spencer Streets.
Fremont lifeguards come together to replace boy's stolen bike
FREMONT, Neb. — Lifeguards came to a boy's rescue – this time outside the pool. Most lifeguards see the same kids, every day, all summer long. It's no different at Ronin Pool in Fremont. “We all know each other, we all know each other's names,” lifeguard Linden Nosal...
Neighbors wake up homeowners as back deck burns, pet dies in fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire destroyed a back deck in northwest Omaha early Saturday morning. Neighbors told authorities they awoke to a fire near 132nd and Fort streets around 1:45 a.m. That's when they say they rushed to the house to alert the homeowners of what was happening. Everyone...
7 Can Help: KETV Newswatch 7 goes back-to-school shopping
OMAHA, Neb. — A survey from Deloitte finds that back-to-school shopping will be 8% more expensive in 2022 because of inflation. KETV Newswatch 7's Quanecia Fraser decided to take some shopping trips to see what prices are looking like and what some of the best deals are. First, she...
Lincoln Mom's Cancer Fight Focuses on Helping Others
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln, Nebraska mother of 8 and cancer survivor has encouraging words for those struggling with a diagnosis. “If I stay busy, I’m living,” said Cathy Martinez who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer more than 22 months ago. Now her doctors are...
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
'Definitely making progress': Omaha Public Schools updates effort to fill openings
OMAHA, Neb. — The first day of school is just weeks away, but Omaha Public Schools is still trying to fill the staffing shortage. An OPS representative says they've done a lot of work to hire more staff over the past two months but they're still working to fill all the positions.
Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
'Very confident using the CDC guidelines': School districts prepare for another pandemic year
OMAHA, Neb. — "We know that kids being in school is a good thing," said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health. Lessons learned from years of pandemic teaching as students start their third full school year with COVID-19. "We built this plane as we were...
Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
The Bay’s tiered skate school helps young skaters grow on and off the board
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of Omaha kids are getting on board with a program teaching them the fundamentals of skateboarding. Each Saturday morning, there's a lot of fun being had and a lot of lessons being learned. "Some of these kids already knew how to do some skateboarding...
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
