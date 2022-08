Dec 22, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure (62) takes to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that center Todd McClure will be the 12th member of the club’s Ring of Honor.

The longtime offensive lineman will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 30.