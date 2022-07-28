kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident
WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
Three suspects who led OHP on high-speed chase through Sand Springs, Pawnee County in custody
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE; (08/01; 5:47 p.m.) — The Pawnee County Sheriff confirmed to FOX23 all three suspects are now in custody following a manhunt near Keystone Lake. UPDATE, 8/1/22: Those living in Pawnee County near Keystone Lake and North Holiday Way are asked to stay in...
OHP hiring 14 port of entry officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to hire more than a dozen port of entry officers in the near future.
Stillwater man accused of attempting to elude Perkins police & possessing drugs
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old man has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending an Aug. 1 court appearance on charges of attempting to elude Perkins police from Highways 33 and 177 to his residence in Stillwater while narrowly missing hitting other vehicles — along with possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.
Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
Tonkawa resident in critical condition following accident near Enid
ENID — A Tonkawa resident is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Champlin Road and East Chestnut Avenue, approximately 15 miles east of Enid in Garfield County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four people were on...
Blackwell mayor agrees to plea deal
Body A hearing was held on Thursday, July 28 in Kay County District Court for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. “T.J.” Greenfield. Greenfield was issued a warrant of arrest on Aug. 23, 2021 on three charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Greenfield was the coowner of G&C Concrete until...
Pawnee man killed in early morning crash in Noble County
MORRISON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a fatality collision in Morrison, Oklahoma early Thursday morning. Troopers say the collision occurred at 5:43 a.m. near the intersection of OK-64 and US-412, just east of Morrison in Noble County. According to the accident report, a Ford...
Pawnee man killed in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:43 a.m. today just east of the intersection of Oklahoma 64 and U.S. 412, east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Elias Corbett, 24, Pawnee, was traveling west...
Enid police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are looking for a woman who has been missing since July 5. According to police, 24-year-old Kendra Nicole Battelo was last seen on July 5 in Enid, Oklahoma. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 115 pounds. Police say...
Guthrie man gets 15-year prison term for Perkins rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old Guthrie man, who pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious female friend at her Perkins residence, has been given a 15-year prison term with an order to provide a DNA sample, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution approved in court last week.
Man gets 5-year prison term for attacking friend with rifle in rural Perkins
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 28-year-old Mannford man, who admitted beating a 57-year-old male friend in the face, head and shoulders with a rifle at a rural Perkins residence, has been given a five-year prison term as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
Warrant issued for Blackwell woman in embezzlement case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Felisa Marie McRae, 42, Blackwell, by the Kay County District Court. McRae is facing a felony charge of embezzlement. Blackwell police report that on May 11, management at Casey’s General Store, 4415 west Doolin reported $4,354.53 missing. Store management told police...
PTC Culinary graduate honored
PONCA CITY — Pioneer Tech’s Culinary Arts graduate James Tomek was chosen as a ProStart participant for the Odyssey de Culinaire fundraiser banquet. Tomek worked with Chef Moosmiller, Certified Master Chef and Executive Chef for the Shangri La Resort. Tomek’s part in the five-course meal and culinary experience...
