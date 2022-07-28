ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs July 29-31

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kansas man killed in Grant County accident

WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
kaynewscow.com

Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating

PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant remains issued in injury accident case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
PONCA CITY, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Kay County, OK
Crime & Safety
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings July 21-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night

Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa resident in critical condition following accident near Enid

ENID — A Tonkawa resident is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Champlin Road and East Chestnut Avenue, approximately 15 miles east of Enid in Garfield County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four people were on...
ENID, OK
Ponca City News

Blackwell mayor agrees to plea deal

Body A hearing was held on Thursday, July 28 in Kay County District Court for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. “T.J.” Greenfield. Greenfield was issued a warrant of arrest on Aug. 23, 2021 on three charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Greenfield was the coowner of G&C Concrete until...
BLACKWELL, OK
okcfox.com

Pawnee man killed in early morning crash in Noble County

MORRISON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a fatality collision in Morrison, Oklahoma early Thursday morning. Troopers say the collision occurred at 5:43 a.m. near the intersection of OK-64 and US-412, just east of Morrison in Noble County. According to the accident report, a Ford...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Pawnee man killed in accident near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:43 a.m. today just east of the intersection of Oklahoma 64 and U.S. 412, east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Elias Corbett, 24, Pawnee, was traveling west...
MORRISON, OK
okcfox.com

Enid police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are looking for a woman who has been missing since July 5. According to police, 24-year-old Kendra Nicole Battelo was last seen on July 5 in Enid, Oklahoma. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 115 pounds. Police say...
1600kush.com

Guthrie man gets 15-year prison term for Perkins rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old Guthrie man, who pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious female friend at her Perkins residence, has been given a 15-year prison term with an order to provide a DNA sample, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution approved in court last week.
PERKINS, OK
1600kush.com

Man gets 5-year prison term for attacking friend with rifle in rural Perkins

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 28-year-old Mannford man, who admitted beating a 57-year-old male friend in the face, head and shoulders with a rifle at a rural Perkins residence, has been given a five-year prison term as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Blackwell woman in embezzlement case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Felisa Marie McRae, 42, Blackwell, by the Kay County District Court. McRae is facing a felony charge of embezzlement. Blackwell police report that on May 11, management at Casey’s General Store, 4415 west Doolin reported $4,354.53 missing. Store management told police...
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

PTC Culinary graduate honored

PONCA CITY — Pioneer Tech’s Culinary Arts graduate James Tomek was chosen as a ProStart participant for the Odyssey de Culinaire fundraiser banquet. Tomek worked with Chef Moosmiller, Certified Master Chef and Executive Chef for the Shangri La Resort. Tomek’s part in the five-course meal and culinary experience...
PONCA CITY, OK

