Northern Michigan Couple Loses $350K in Impossible-to-Trace Bitcoin Scam

Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State
The longtime Ferris State University Professor who released a profanity-laced video to his students has ended his legal battle with the university and has announced his plan to retire. Barry Mehler is retiring from the institution effective immediately and has settled his lawsuit against Ferris for $95,000 and has agreed...
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
11 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed or Under Contamination Advisories
Going to the beach may be part of your weekend plans but before you head out, you'll want to double check to make sure your favorite sandy spot isn't closed or under an advisory. This weekend will definitely be a beach-worthy weekend that is for sure. We'll see the temperature...
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
