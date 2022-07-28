ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Glammed up racegoers lead the pack in off-the-shoulder gowns and summer brights for Glorious Goodwood’s Ladies Day

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtzpr_0gwC1e6Z00

IT was another day of bright colours and big fascinators as glamorous racegoers descended on the third day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival.

But this time the excited revelers had upped their fashion game even more, as the event - also known as the Qatar Goodwood Festival - celebrated its anticipated Ladies’ Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrBRQ_0gwC1e6Z00
Some ladies decided to go all out in matching bright shades Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WasgK_0gwC1e6Z00
It was all about the summer brights for the female attendees Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8jer_0gwC1e6Z00
Two girl pals opted to co-ordinate

The women, who were dressed to the nines, soaked up the sun in their array of colourful summer outfits, as they watched some of the jockeys ride to victory.

As they entered the grounds, just outside of Chichester, West Sussex, a group of five friends were snapped leading the way as they all opted for different colours, patterns and styles.

One wore a slinky yellow maxi dress with strappy, gold sandals and a matching yellow handbag.

A second shone brightly in an orange, off the shoulder dress with a cut-out that displayed her midriff.

Meanwhile, one of the pals wore a fitted, long-sleeved floral number - again featuring a cut-out on her chest.

The line-up was completed by a red and cream animal print midi dress with flowy hemline, while the final female had a puffy sleeved white shorts and top.

But it wasn’t just the vibrant dresses that captured passerby’s attention - the headwear game was also extremely strong.

Some women opted for huge hats, including one with huge fluffy balls and another with towering feathers.

Elsewhere, a female in a yellow and pink outfit went the extra mile by choosing to wear a matching towering hat.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Some of the female guests even opted to coordinate their style, with one friend wearing a white fascinator that matched her pal’s white dress.

She completed her look with an on-trend off-the-shoulder red draped dress and small white handbag.

Others also decided to completely match, as they donned bright pink, one shoulder gowns with a fascinator in the same tone.

The five-day event is in full swing after a successful couple of days.

Day one saw famous faces, including football star Harry Redknapp and ballerina and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell, turning out to enjoy the races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVQlM_0gwC1e6Z00
The hat game was also strong Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBzcP_0gwC1e6Z00
Others opted for dramatic fascinators

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Hedi Slimane’s love of American youth culture has been a point of reference for his menswear creations over the years, and his latest spring 2023 men’s collection — infused with rock ‘n’ roll — was no exception. American flag prints in blazers, artfully crafted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy