Batboy becomes Marian University’s batting king

Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
Illinois Football: Illini first in on future superstar Wisconsin linebacker
The Illinois football team is focusing on the future with one of their latest scholarship offers. The state of Wisconsin hasn’t been the nicest to the Illini over the years when it comes to recruiting. We tend to not get a ton of talent from this area, but Bret Bielema has been trying to buck that trend.
Iconic Wisconsin brand Allen Edmonds celebrates 100th anniversary
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger speaks to senior executives with Allen Edmonds. The fine menswear shoe brand is celebrating 100 years since its founding in 1922 in Belgium, Wisconsin. Now headquartered in Port Washington, the company has a storied past that includes supplying footwear to the U.S. Army and Navy during World War II.
Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom. He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments.
Craig A. Roberts
“He’s such a nice guy” is the comment made by so many people who have met Craig Roberts. Craig Anthony Roberts, age 58, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after battling polycystic kidney and liver disease for many years. Craig was born on August 17,...
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
FoodCrush Podcast: Paul Hackbarth on Camp Bar at State Fair
When Rupena's Fine Foods decided to sell their Wisconsin State Fair pavilion after 49 years, it was a landmark decision. But it also presented an opportunity for a new generation to put its mark on the fair. This week on the podcast, we're talking with Paul Hackbarth of Hackbarth Hospitality...
Marquette Dentistry student killed in Marquette Interchange crash
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old man was struck and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th Street on I-94 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Marquette University President Dr. Michael R. Lovell said in a letter to students the victim is Payton Claybaugh, "a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in our School of Dentistry."
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
Billie Kay Coursume
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
James A. Gavin
James A. Gavin, 59, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. He was born in West Bend on June 15, 1963, the son of Dale and Anita (Friede) Gavin. James worked as a lineman for Ken Becker and Sons of Lannon. He loved his dogs...
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
A ‘hero’ in more ways than one
OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
Lake Michigan Fishing Guide
Lake Michigan is an attractive body of water to countless anglers, and it’s no wonder why: four different states border the lake, it has about 22,400 square miles of fishing territory, and with major metropolitan areas like Chicago and Milwaukee sitting on its shores, there’s excellent access to the water, including the availability of fishing boat rentals.
