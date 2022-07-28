Torrington man arrested for trying to bring runaways to Connecticut casino

www.wfsb.com
Gwen Crenshaw
3d ago
I'm sure I've had at least one of them as a patient...sad reality is these girls are lost in a system that doesn't work
Reply(1)
4
AP_000872.ddd895b7fcce467fbdde49b79fa14c60.2124
4d ago
Good old casinos. Always attracting great people to New London County.
Reply(1)
7
Kenny Gilliland
4d ago
It's a sad story 😞. It's too bad that people are losing their self values. 😞
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NECN
Man Sells Connecticut House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowing: PD
A Willington man is accused of selling a home in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission and has been arrested. Newtown police said they started investigating when the legitimate homeowner found that his residence had been sold. They said paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town without the actual owner authorizing it or even knowing about it.
Register Citizen
Police: 6 people wounded in Hartford shootings over weekend
HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Register Citizen
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man wounded in shooting
NEW HAVEN — City police are investigating a shooting on Blake Street Sunday evening that left a local man wounded. New Haven police received a call reporting a person had been shot between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Street around 9:35 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said in a statement.
NECN
Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
Man killed in moped crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a moped accident on Sunday morning. Police said around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a moped and a car on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. The driver of the moped, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz of New […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Comments / 13