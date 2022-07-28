Apple Reportedly Hires Lamborghini Executive To Develop Electric Car

Apple recently posted its third quarter financial report. This year, the tech giant has reported a record $83 billion USD revenue, a 2% increase from the same time last year. Despite having record-breaking revenues, Apple has also reported a steep decline in profits by 11%. The iPhone saw a growth in sales while revenues from Macs and wearables like the Apple Watch also saw a drop. Recently, Apple announced that it will be releasing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 chip soon. Revenues for Macs are expected to increase next quarter when the new releases are made available, with the hope that consumers are holding out for upgraded product.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO