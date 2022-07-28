Apple Reportedly Hires Lamborghini Executive To Develop Electric Car

hypebeast.com
Blue Origin to Launch Next Crewed Spaceflight in Four Days
Blue Origin has just announced the latest launch date for its next crewed spaceflight, currently scheduled in four days’ time. The NS-22 mission will mark the 22nd launch for the company’s New Shephard rocket system and its sixth with a crew. Most significantly, it’ll achieve a series of firsts, highlighted by the participation of mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who will become the first person to have reached the summit of Mount Everest, the bottom of Marian Trench’s Challenger Deep, as well as the Kármán line, which marks the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
Ferrari Replaces the 488 GT3 With the 600HP V6-Equipped 296 GT3
After previewing its newest GT3 contender back in March, Italian supercar maker Ferrari has now unveiled a full look at the 296 GT3. Built on the road-going 296 GTB model, the new racer from the Prancing Horse will take over from the current 488 GT3 starting in 2023 and move from the existing V8 engine to a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that’s capable of pushing out 600 horsepower and 524 pound-feet of torque. To comply with racing regulations, Ferrari obviously had to remove the motor element of the originally-hybrid powertrain, but it managed to keep most of its performance, losing just 43 horsepower compared to the GTB model.
Apple Continues to Break Revenue Records in Q3 2022
Apple recently posted its third quarter financial report. This year, the tech giant has reported a record $83 billion USD revenue, a 2% increase from the same time last year. Despite having record-breaking revenues, Apple has also reported a steep decline in profits by 11%. The iPhone saw a growth in sales while revenues from Macs and wearables like the Apple Watch also saw a drop. Recently, Apple announced that it will be releasing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 chip soon. Revenues for Macs are expected to increase next quarter when the new releases are made available, with the hope that consumers are holding out for upgraded product.
BP profits triple to 14-year high of $8.5bn – business live
Oil giant swells its underlying profits to £7bn, and lifts its dividend, as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings
Porsche Unveils the 2023 911 GT3 R
Porsche has officially unveiled its 2023 911 GT3 R which will soon appear at GT3-compliant worldwide motorsports events such as the North American IMSA series, FIA WEC World Endurance Championship, and 24-Hour Le Mans in 2024. Based on the 992-generation 911, the new track-only coupe will feature a flat-six engine that’s five percent bigger than the last model, better aerodynamics, and optimized vehicle balance.
Sony Lowers PlayStation 5 Game Sales Profit Projections by 16% For 2022
Sony has significantly readjusted its profit projections for its PlayStation 5 games sales across 2022, posting a 16% reduction in its latest quarterly financial report. Citing “an expected decrease in sales of first-party titles” and the expenditure attributed to its recent acquisition of Bungie, the Japanese gaming giant revised its profit forecast down from $2.3 billion USD back in May last year to now $1.9 billion USD for the year of 2022.
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Readies its RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Following the debut of the Stone Island x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio RC Elite SI in October of last year, NB’s Tokyo Design Studio now readies the RC ELITE V2 silhouette in a “Steel Blue” colorway. The upcoming pairs arrive in a distressed design featuring choppy cutouts strewn across breathable 3D knit uppers.
