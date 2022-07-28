ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch Contemplate Lost Love in New “How” Music Video

 4 days ago
The First Week Projections for Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Are Here

Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, is gearing up to make a big splash on the charts in its first week. According to Hits Daily Double, RENAISSANCE is projected to move between 275,000 and 315,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Additionally, the record is expected to collect upwards of 170 million plays in the United States, which is much higher than early predictions. The outlet reports that those projections are strong enough to place the album in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
MUSIC
Yungeen Ace Shares Touching Tribute To JayDaYoungan, Regrets Not Resolving Argument

For some, with grief comes regret, and that seems to be the case for Yungeen Ace. Yesterday (July 27), the tragic news of JayDaYoungan's passing took over Hip Hop as his fans, peers, and loved ones came together on social media to mourn. The 24-year-old rapper was reportedly at his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana when he was shot along with another person who was allegedly Jay's father.
BOGALUSA, LA
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record

Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
MUSIC
Lucky Daye
Colin Tilley
Roddy Ricch
Ella Mai
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
CELEBRITIES
Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"

Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
MUSIC
Boys World Shakes Ass, Brings Sass, and Heals From a Bad Romance on ‘So What’

The girls of Boys World have the power of sisterhood to get them through anything. Nearly a year after introducing themselves with their debut EP While You Were Out, the rising girl group — comprising Olivia Ruby, Queenie Mae, Makhyli, Lillian Kay, and Elana Cáceres — is entering a new era of maturity and friendship as they release their single “So What” on Wednesday.
THEATER & DANCE
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Struggling to Conceive

Longtime fans are already aware that Kourtney Kardashian has struggled with IVF. It’s not just that she and Travis Barker did not see immediate success — though, obviously, they did not. Her body actually had undesired responses to standard IVF medications, leading Kourt to feel very frustrated. A...
CELEBRITIES
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video

Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
CELEBRITIES
Eminem To Drop Unreleased 50 Cent Collab From 2009 on 'Curtain Call 2'

Ahead of the release of Eminem‘s Curtain Call 2, reports have revealed that the forthcoming compilation album will include a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent from 2009. The news surfaced on Target’s website, where the 2LP vinyl version of the album is currently available for pre-order. The retailer...
MUSIC
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE

Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo

Watch: Kristin Cavallari ONLY Dates "Verified" Men From DMs. Kristin Cavallari has some new ink. The Laguna Beach star shared debuted a tattoo addition on her Instagram on July 27. In one pic, Kristin can be seen with celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter in the middle of the process. The next snap shows the tattoo on the back of her arm, which reads: "1111." The numbers are frequently associated with signifying new beginnings, which seems fitting for the star, who recently revealed her latest physical transformation and new workout routine.
