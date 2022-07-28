Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch Contemplate Lost Love in New “How” Music Video

hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
The First Week Projections for Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Are Here
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, is gearing up to make a big splash on the charts in its first week. According to Hits Daily Double, RENAISSANCE is projected to move between 275,000 and 315,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Additionally, the record is expected to collect upwards of 170 million plays in the United States, which is much higher than early predictions. The outlet reports that those projections are strong enough to place the album in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yungeen Ace Shares Touching Tribute To JayDaYoungan, Regrets Not Resolving Argument
For some, with grief comes regret, and that seems to be the case for Yungeen Ace. Yesterday (July 27), the tragic news of JayDaYoungan's passing took over Hip Hop as his fans, peers, and loved ones came together on social media to mourn. The 24-year-old rapper was reportedly at his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana when he was shot along with another person who was allegedly Jay's father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
purewow.com
Jessie James Decker’s Favorite Sneaker Trends Are All from DSW
If there’s one thing we love about singer-songwriter and TV personality Jessie James Decker—other than her impressive career and her adorable family—it’s her keen eye for trends. Specifically, her sneaker game, which she’s collected from DSW to give all of her looks a stylish, comfortable finish.
hypebeast.com
Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"
Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares New Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Transformation
The Southern Charm beauty showed a closer look at how she changed her teeth with veneers. Last year, Madison LeCroy revealed she had transformed her smile with veneers. Now, the Southern Charm-er is sharing new photos and details of the dental procedure. On July 24, Madison reposted an Instagram photo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Yeji and Ryujin join Bebe Rexha in a new song. Rexha, an American singer-songwriter, released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring Yeji and Ryujin on Friday. Yeji and Ryujin are members of the K-pop girl group Itzy. Rexha voiced her love for...
Boys World Shakes Ass, Brings Sass, and Heals From a Bad Romance on ‘So What’
The girls of Boys World have the power of sisterhood to get them through anything. Nearly a year after introducing themselves with their debut EP While You Were Out, the rising girl group — comprising Olivia Ruby, Queenie Mae, Makhyli, Lillian Kay, and Elana Cáceres — is entering a new era of maturity and friendship as they release their single “So What” on Wednesday.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Struggling to Conceive
Longtime fans are already aware that Kourtney Kardashian has struggled with IVF. It’s not just that she and Travis Barker did not see immediate success — though, obviously, they did not. Her body actually had undesired responses to standard IVF medications, leading Kourt to feel very frustrated. A...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video
Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Eminem To Drop Unreleased 50 Cent Collab From 2009 on 'Curtain Call 2'
Ahead of the release of Eminem‘s Curtain Call 2, reports have revealed that the forthcoming compilation album will include a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent from 2009. The news surfaced on Target’s website, where the 2LP vinyl version of the album is currently available for pre-order. The retailer...
hypebeast.com
Watch Drake Perform "Promiscuous" and "I’m Like a Bird" With Nelly Furtado at OVO Fest 2022
Last week, Drake kicked off OVO Fest 2022 with a jam-packed cast of “All Canadian North Stars.” Paying tribute to Canada’s R&B and hip-hop history, Drake brought out local legends like Keshia Chanté, K-Os, Maestro Fresh Wes, Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall and more. But the night...
hypebeast.com
Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion at October World Weekend After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Drake has announced the postponement of the Young Money reunion show at October World Weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Boy took to Instagram Stories to share the news, adding that he will make sure to reschedule the highly-anticipated event with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj:. “I am...
hypebeast.com
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE
Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
EW.com
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being 7½ years sober: 'I am so grateful'
Jamie Campbell Bower, best known for his roles in the fourth season of Stranger Things and the Twilight saga, has opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental illness. In a two-part Twitter post, the actor revealed that he's been substance-free for nearly a decade, but that years ago...
Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ONLY Dates "Verified" Men From DMs. Kristin Cavallari has some new ink. The Laguna Beach star shared debuted a tattoo addition on her Instagram on July 27. In one pic, Kristin can be seen with celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter in the middle of the process. The next snap shows the tattoo on the back of her arm, which reads: "1111." The numbers are frequently associated with signifying new beginnings, which seems fitting for the star, who recently revealed her latest physical transformation and new workout routine.
Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Simpler Times in Nostalgic Summer Snap
Kim Kardashian delved into her deepest archives for her latest Instagram photo. The Skims founder shared a walk down memory lane with her 326 million Instagram followers on Thursday morning. In the throwback snap, Kardashian can be seen sporting a loose updo hairstyle with a very '90s outfit—a plain white...
Comments / 0