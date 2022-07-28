Photos: PVGP at Schenley Park

racer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
nextpittsburgh.com
13 hottest Pittsburgh events in August, from Barrel & Flow to Party at the Pier
August sizzles with things to do on terra firma and in the water, from food and drink festivals to outdoor adventures to the much-anticipated return of beloved summer soirées. Here are 13 events you’ll want to add to your calendar now. Visit each organization’s website and social media for changing Covid protocols.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
wtae.com
Cloudy with a shower Sunday
PITTSBURGH — A beautiful Saturday will transition to more clouds for Sunday. We will watch for a shower chance, mainly southeast of Pittsburgh, during the day on Sunday. We then dry out and get breezy for Monday before another quick moving system clips us Tuesday morning. The heat will be on for the middle and end of the week.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
Former PSU boxer to join list of PA greats in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame
Previous inductees include former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno and former running back Franco Harris.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
cranberryeagle.com
Rat rods take over Mars
MARS — The rat rods were running rampant through the streets of Mars Saturday. The Third Annual Mars Rumble car show took over the town from 3 to 9 p.m. John Podolak, event organizer and owner of Social Club Barber Shop and After Hours Tattoo Studio, said earlier this week he expected the event to draw 4,000 visitors and 1,500 vehicles.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
Bartram House Bakery's recipe for Strawberry Tiramisu as featured on PTL
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you love sweets, this recipe from Bartram House Bakery is perfect for tonight's dessert!Strawberry TiramisuIngredients• 1/3 cup strawberry jam • 1/4 cup water, (or prosecco) • 1/2 tsp lemon juice • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream • 1 cup mascarpone cheese • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract • 2 cups sliced strawberries, (1 pint) • 24 ladyfingersDirectionsIn a medium bowl, combine mascarpone cheese, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer or stand mixer on medium-high speed for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until smooth and thickened.In a small bowl, combine strawberry preserves, water, and balsamic vinegar. Stir with a fork until combined. Dip the ladyfingers in the mixture to coat them. Line the ladyfingers in a single layer, in juice or wine glass.Spread or pipe the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers and layer with half of the sliced strawberries.Repeat with the remaining ladyfingers, mascarpone mixture, and sliced strawberries.Cover with cling wrap and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.Courtesy: Bartram House Bakery
