Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Record-breaking rainfall drizzles over downtown San Francisco
A chance for isolated thunderstorms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
Traffic Crash Saturday Morning Closes Section Of North Main Street
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was closed in both directions at Pringle Avenue.
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
The Oakland airport is finally getting a huge food makeover with influx of local restaurants
A popular Vietnamese spot is among those opening soon at the Oakland airport.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Official Accused Of Living Out Of State
Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials...
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton
A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic
ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.”. Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children.
Late-Night Disturbance Suspect Dies Following Arrest
A 45-year-old man died following his arrest last week for a late-night disturbance in Stockton, police announced Saturday. Police said the man died Friday night after being transported to a local hospital for a head injury. On July 27 at 10:51 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Covey...
Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Multiple Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges
A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
2 adults, 1 child injured in shooting at Oakland high school
Two adults and one juvenile were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Oakland Tech High School, officials said.
