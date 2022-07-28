ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Point Arena, CA
SFGate

Traffic Crash Saturday Morning Closes Section Of North Main Street

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was closed in both directions at Pringle Avenue.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Reyes#San Francisco Bay Area#Preparedness#San Pablo Bay#The Small Craft Advisory
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Official Accused Of Living Out Of State

Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton

A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic

ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.”. Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children.
ORINDA, CA
SFGate

Late-Night Disturbance Suspect Dies Following Arrest

A 45-year-old man died following his arrest last week for a late-night disturbance in Stockton, police announced Saturday. Police said the man died Friday night after being transported to a local hospital for a head injury. On July 27 at 10:51 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Covey...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Multiple Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges

A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy