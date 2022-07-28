ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.”. Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children.

ORINDA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO