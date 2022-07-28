ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries reported after south Sacramento house fire

By Cecilio Padilla
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

2 people, dog safe after south Sacramento house fire 00:18

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Everyone got out safely, including pets, after a house fire in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 8900 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters say two homeowners and a dog had already safely gotten out of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Investigators believe an unattended candle in a bedroom caused the fire.

