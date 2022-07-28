ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

3 In Custody After Multiple Ford Raptor Trucks Stolen From Lot In Dearborn

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say they have three people in custody following the theft of multiple Ford Raptor trucks from a lot in Dearborn.

At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, troopers were notified that multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a lot and were heading northbound on Southfield Freeway from Ford Road.

In the report, MSP was told that the suspects were wearing ski masks.

MSP used a helicopter to help locate the vehicles and one of the Raptors was located on northbound Southfield Freeway near Lyndon.

Troopers on the ground made there way to the area and located the truck traveling down Stathmoor near W Chicago.

After this, the helicopter notified troopers that the truck was left at 19965 Asbury Park, and the suspect fled on foot.

A second vehicle was stopped by troopers leaving the Asbury Park address, with a male wearing a ski mask.

Police say three additional stolen vehicles were found at the Asbury Park residence, including a Mustang GT 500, which was stolen from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant earlier this year.

At the residence, police located multiple sets of keys and a stolen firearm.

Police say they have three people in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Corena Hall
4d ago

I don’t know why they arrest him every time they arrest somebody here in Michigan especially in Detroit Michigan they let him go they might be in jail for three or four days if that and her back out again

