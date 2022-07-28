Redneck fishing tournament returns to Bath, Illinois

khqa.com
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
khqa.com
Adams County Fair baby pageant winners
MENDON, Ill. (KHQA) — More than 65 children participated in the Adams County Fair Baby Contest that was over the weekend. Kids met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months; 7-11 months; one year and two years old. Zero-6 Months Age Group Winners:. 2022 Adams County Fair Baby Boy...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
khqa.com
Adams County Fair hosts annual Miss Teen, Junior Miss pageants
QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — On Thursday, the Adams County Fair hosted its annual Miss Teen Adams County and Junior Miss Adams County Pageant. Madelyn Ohnemus, 11, won the Junior Miss Adams County. There were 19 girls between the ages of 11 and 7. Judges evaluated the contestants based on questions and a closed-door interview.
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House
—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
wcbu.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in Illinois
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
newschannel20.com
Scammers target Illinois National Guard members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
1470 WMBD
City installs street signs discouraging panhandling in some medians
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria isn’t necessarily discouraging panhandling, but they are saying be careful about where it’s being done. The city’s public works department has started putting up signs which read “Panhandling or Soliciting is Unsafe in Median.”. “What was found in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Police: Officer, three others hospitalized after Saturday night crash in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria police officer is in the hospital, along with three other people, after a car drove over a median and collided with another vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, at around 8:30 PM Saturday near the intersection...
1470 WMBD
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare Welcomes New Surgeon
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new surgeon to its staff to better serve the community of Galesburg and surrounding areas. The addition of Dr. Andrei Froehling, on August 7, will ensure increased access for patients in need of surgery at OSF Galesburg Clinic – at 3315 N. Seminary St., Galesburg.
