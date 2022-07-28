Protests planned at Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than150 people planned to disrupt the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game with multiple demonstrations, both inside and outside of the stadium Thursday.

Temporary coalition of groups, Now or Never, is heading up the protest that will demand action on climate change.

Vincent Vertuccio, Organizer and Spokesperson for Now or Never, said groups such as Green New Deal Network, Shutdown DC, Arm and Arm and West Virginia Rising came together to plan the demonstration. Vertuccio said the plan is to have non-violent, loud and disrupting protests to ultimately get lawmakers attention. He said Congress has failed to do its job when it comes to taking action on climate.

“The reason we’re doing something bold and out of the box like this, is we just refuse to accept the reality where the inaction of Congress leads to death and suffering, and deprives my generation of a livable future,” Vertuccio explained. The group said they hope President Joe Biden takes immediate action on the matter by declaring a climate emergency. Long term, they hope Congress, specifically Democratic lawmakers, recommit to passing legislation on climate.

United States Capitol Police sent a statement to DC News Now:

We are aware that demonstrators are talking about plans to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our mission is to provide a safe and secure environment, so we have a robust se curity plan in place. Our mission also includes safeguarding a person’s ability to exercise their First Amendment rights, however that does not mean people will be allowed to violate the law.

Vertuccio said multiple protesters are willing and prepared to be arrested during the demonstration, however he said there are no plans to storm the field.

The game was scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

