K-State’s Howard Named Candidate for Wuerffel Trophy

Two Wildcats Earn Recognition on Lombardi Award Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kansas – The Rotary Lombardi Award listed two Kansas State football players among its 77-man watch list, as defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were named candidates for the award on Monday. The Lombardi Award, which is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes...
Washburn Regents name presidential search committee
TOPEKA– The Washburn University Board of Regents appointed a presidential search committee Thursday. The committee is comprised of Washburn University alumni, Topeka community members, Washburn University students, faculty and staff, according to a media release from the school. In April, Dr. Jerry Farley announced his retirement as president of...
KU research: More food assistance can keep kids out of foster care
TOPEKA — A new study gives fuel to arguments that the state could significantly spare children from landing in foster care if the state spent more on things like food benefits for struggling families. A University of Kansas study estimated foster care caseloads could drop by 14% if taxpayers...
Single tickets for the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series on sale Aug. 8
MANHATTAN — Single tickets will go on sale for more than 20 shows in the upcoming McCain Performance Series. According to K-State News and Communication Services tickets will go on sale online only at mccain.k-state.edu beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and then will be available 24 hours a day.
Local organizations host appreciation events
Ascension Via Christi Hospital and Meadowlark invite all Manhattan area healthcare professionals and their families to a free concert in the park on Saturday, Aug. 13. The concert will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park. Healthcare workers can enjoy rock-and-roll...
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Riley County Arrest Report August 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TAYLOR NICOLE REYES, 27, Manhattan, Domestic Battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. MOISEMAX CRUZ, 29, Manhattan, Criminal...
Riley County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 27, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between July 16 - 22. The Incidence Rate is 191.3 and Riley County remains in the HIGH incidence category with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
Milford Lake is under a blue green algae warning
All three zones of Milford Lake were placed under a blue green algae warning this past Thursday. That includes Zone A in Dickinson and Geary Counties, Zone B in Geary County and Zone C in Geary and Clay Counties. A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and...
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Weekend of gun crimes reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes involving guns in Manhattan. On July 29, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported a 43-year-old woman threatened them with a gun during a road rage incident between the victims and suspect.
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
Kan. man jailed after sword attack sends victim to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing involving a sword and have made an arrest. Just before 9p.m. July 25, police responded to a home in the 1300 Block of SW Woodhull in Topeka, according to a media release. When they arrived, officers learned 25-year-old Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett and another individual had been involved in an argument.
🎥: Hundreds of pieces of furniture find new homes at 'Furniture Amnesty Day'
Manhattan area residents had the opportunity to get rid of furniture they no longer need and those in need of furniture had the opportunity to pick up used furniture for free. “So, it's really cool, that K-State and the city management, partnership...With City ordinances...city ordinances are getting handed out left and right when people are throwing the furniture out at the end of July. That's the big move in date for a lot of students...move out date a lot of students and a lot of residents in Manhattan. So basically, they put their furniture out. We have volunteers go around, pick up but also the really cool thing to do is we bring it to a central location such as city park right here and a while communities that are interested in getting furniture, allow them to get it for free.” K-State Student Body Vice President and City of Manhattan Intern, Jeff Ebeck says.
RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
Manhattan man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just 4p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley Police Department activity report, a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by David O'Quinn, 67, Manhattan, made a left turn off of Casement Road onto Hayes Drive. The SUV hopped a curb, traveled through grass and struck a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Alexis Winter, 19, of Manhattan, who was waiting to make a left turn off of Hayes Drive.
RCPD: Suspects fired shots at aggravated robbery victims
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, police filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in the 20 block of Waterway Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old...
JCPD asking for help identifying individual in connection to recent burglary
Junction City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual in connection with a recent burglary in Junction City. If you know who the individual is, please contact JCPD at 785-762-5912.
