Spokane city pools see increase in swimmers compared to last year

Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
WSDOT may face fines of $500 per day if Camp Hope cooling tent remains; no citations given yet
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope organizers are clashing with the City of Spokane, this time over the massive cooling tent set up to offer safety from the heat, which organizers say isn’t coming down. The City says it must come down, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) isn’t...
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A hearing is scheduled this week before a Kootenai County hearing examiner on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene Press. "I do not support the building of a cell tower...
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Only 20 percent of Spokane County voters have cast their vote in primary election
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington's primary election happens Aug. 2, but the number of people who have cast their vote in Spokane County is less than hoped for. “Primary elections usually have a lower turnout than the general election, but this particular primary is even a little lower than what we expected,” Spokane County Auditor Vicki Dalton said.
Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall
HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team's ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over in Spokane!
Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way. Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
inlander.com
How the "Yes In My Back Yard" movement won an out-of-nowhere unanimous victory in Spokane
Once upon a time, the NIMBYs ruled the earth. They would roam from neighborhood council meeting to city council meeting, roaring "Not In My Back Yard" whenever a new housing complex or zoning change would be proposed in their neighborhood. Pity the poor YIMBY — the "Yes In My Back...
Park Road Pool in Spokane Valley offers free open swims on Saturdays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Saturday, July 30, marks the first of five free open swim days at Park Road Pool in Spokane Valley!. According to the City website, Pool World is sponsoring the days, providing hours of free summer fun on Saturday afternoons. From 1:30-3, 3:30-5, and 5:30-7, you can throw on your bathing suit and grab a towel, then head to Park Road Pool to cool off.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
Gonzaga Climate Center giving out basketball tickets for heat survey
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Climate Center is conducting a survey to research the impact of extreme, urban heat in Spokane. The Climate Center is giving away men’s and women’s basketball tickets to a few lucky participants who fill out the survey. The organization hopes to spread...
Crews putting up signage for first phase of I-90, State Highway 41 construction
POST FALLS, Idaho — Drivers will not yet see impacts from the construction project on I-90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. Traffic closures were supposed to begin on the years-long project Monday, but the Idaho Transportation Department said those will not begin until the contractor hires a traffic control supervisor. ITD says there is no estimated time for...
Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison. According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene. This is an ongoing news story and we...
