Cement shortage could affect I-90 project

farmforum.net
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys
Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
KELOLAND TV
More road buckling expected as KELOLAND heats up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures soaring this week, those who take care of our roads and highways say to be on the lookout for concrete blow-ups. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is currently working on more than a dozen cases of concrete buckling, the vast majority on I-29. Most are not as catastrophic as this one that blocked traffic back in 2019. The blow-ups are ranked and fixed in the order of their severity. Engineer Harry Johnston says with the temperatures headed into the triple digits the conditions are right for the damage caused by expanding concrete.
KELOLAND TV
CO2 forum at Dakotafest will change, Farm Bureau says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Farm Bureau has added a panelist to its carbon dioxide forum set for Aug. 16 at Dakotafest, said Farm Bureau executive director Krystil Smit. Jay Poindexter of Ree Heights has been added to the panel, Smit said. Poindexter is a landowner...
hubcityradio.com
Forecasters predict economic growth to slow in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- While the State of South Dakota has seen very strong sales tax growth over the past two years, forecasts indicate that could slow over the next year. Jeff Mehlhaff, Chief Fiscal Analyst with the Legislative Research Council, appeared before the Joint Committee on Appropriations this week. Mehlhaff says...
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
KELOLAND TV
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 1, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
KEVN
South Dakota Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the works
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Electric vehicles crossing South Dakota will find EV charging stations like the one in Wall easier as the state begins to add more. Before the state could begin to place more electric vehicles chargers, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) required the South Dakota Department of Transportation to plan where those chargers would be placed. These locations are known as Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC), and are located on I-29, I-229, I-90, and I-190. The other requirement was to make sure the electric fuel stations are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota ranked #1 for most family-owned businesses
Long-term stability, trust, loyalty and shared values are just a few pros when it comes to family-owned businesses. A new study analyzing data from the US Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey identified that South Dakota is the state with the highest amount of family-run businesses. Stephanie Larscheid is the Executive Director of Prairie Family Business Associatio, and Mary Lloyd-Huber is a second-generation of Lloyd Companies. They stopped by to tell us more about their mission to help family businesses thrive through generations by providing a resource network for family business success and what it means to be part of one.
farmforum.net
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
KELOLAND TV
Keeping the community safe on land and water
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office works to help keep people safe on land and on water. While people are out enjoying the sunshine on Pactola Reservoir, deputies are making sure people are having fun in a safe way. “Some days it’s pretty busy...
farmforum.net
$28M available for townships needing new culverts, but there's a catch. Find out what.
Townships across South Dakota that need to replace larger culverts can tap $28 million in state money, but there's a catch. They must have one of two extra levies in place. In the past two years, the state legislature has set aside the money for township culvert replacements. It's intended to help with the expense, but not all townships meet the criteria.
KELOLAND TV
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
KELOLAND TV
Gas prices lowering in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are starting to get some relief at the pump. Gas prices have been going down slowly — right now the national average is $4.26. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week. According to AAA,...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
