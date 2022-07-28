Cement shortage could affect I-90 project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures soaring this week, those who take care of our roads and highways say to be on the lookout for concrete blow-ups. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is currently working on more than a dozen cases of concrete buckling, the vast majority on I-29. Most are not as catastrophic as this one that blocked traffic back in 2019. The blow-ups are ranked and fixed in the order of their severity. Engineer Harry Johnston says with the temperatures headed into the triple digits the conditions are right for the damage caused by expanding concrete.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO