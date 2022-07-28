Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree

www.q13fox.com
Related
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Eugene woman was jailed for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police Sunday morning. An RPD report said 27-year old Cheyenne Shiell allegedly snuck into a motel room in the 600 block of West Madrone Street at some point and refused to leave when employees told her to. At about 9:50 a.m. while trying to detain her, Shiell reportedly tried to pull away from an officer and pulled herself to the ground to avoid being taken into custody. The suspect allegedly kicked the officer several times while on her back, as the officer tried to get control of her arm. Shiell was subsequently tased. Once detained, staff from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to remove the probes.
Suspects splatter paint, steal ice cream from elementary school
Authorities in Lane County are looking for two young men who allegedly broke into an elementary school and dumped paint onto a classroom's floor on Thursday.
kezi.com
Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.
kptv.com
Stayton man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 223
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Polk County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police. At 12 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Goldwing was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Yoncalla man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 10:15 a.m. deputies responded to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams Road. The victim claimed a man had gotten angry with her and hit her in the side of the head with his knuckles. The suspect then allegedly smashed her television, mirror, and coffee table, before busting a bedroom door in her house.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
KDRV
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FELONY STRANGULATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged felony strangulation incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said officers contacted the 54-year old after a female known to him said he put her in a chokehold and told her he would kill her. This was in the 1800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The man was charged with felony strangulation and menacing. He was held without bail. The woman was cited for harassment for her involvement in the case. She was released after the citation was issued.
yachatsnews.com
Lack of patrol deputies forces Lincoln County sheriff to end responses to nuisance and low-level criminal calls in rural areas
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer responding to nuisance and some lower-level criminal complaints in Yachats and unincorporated areas of the county because of a lack of patrol deputies. The order by Sheriff Curtis Landers took effect Sunday. Landers said the unprecedented change was “due to an...
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
oregontoday.net
Burglar Arrested, Lane Co., July 29
On 07/21/2022, Deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a burglary. The victim had returned home, after placing her mother on hospice, and discovered her front door shattered and her home burglarized. The victim had substantial jewelry stolen to include family heirlooms and jewelry from her travels around the world. The majority of the burglary was recorded on the victim’s Ring Camera. A Springfield Police Dispatcher spent a considerable amount of time and was able to identify the male suspect, via security camera footage, as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene. Deputies located Bowen and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. Shortly after he was taken into custody, deputies learned of two more residential burglaries that were reported in the Lorane Highway area of Eugene. Some of these victims included visitors in town for the World Games. Bowen was identified as the suspect in both of these Burglaries as well. A search warrant was conducted at a residence in Eugene where Bowen stays. This resulted in significant jewelry being recovered along with personal property from all three residential burglaries. Bowen was lodged at the Lane County Jail on a list of crimes to include three counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Identity Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools. Bowen remains in custody as of this writing.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kezi.com
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
Comments / 3