Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree

On 07/21/2022, Deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a burglary. The victim had returned home, after placing her mother on hospice, and discovered her front door shattered and her home burglarized. The victim had substantial jewelry stolen to include family heirlooms and jewelry from her travels around the world. The majority of the burglary was recorded on the victim’s Ring Camera. A Springfield Police Dispatcher spent a considerable amount of time and was able to identify the male suspect, via security camera footage, as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene. Deputies located Bowen and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. Shortly after he was taken into custody, deputies learned of two more residential burglaries that were reported in the Lorane Highway area of Eugene. Some of these victims included visitors in town for the World Games. Bowen was identified as the suspect in both of these Burglaries as well. A search warrant was conducted at a residence in Eugene where Bowen stays. This resulted in significant jewelry being recovered along with personal property from all three residential burglaries. Bowen was lodged at the Lane County Jail on a list of crimes to include three counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Identity Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools. Bowen remains in custody as of this writing.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO