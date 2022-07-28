K-State’s Howard Named Candidate for Wuerffel Trophy

jcpost.com
Blue Jay football is just around the corner
Junction City has four new opponents on the Blue Jay football schedule this upcoming season including Hays, Dodge City, McPherson and Wichita Bishop Carroll. Four new teams are on the schedule to replace four teams that have left the Centennial League for other conferences. The Blue Jays are members of the Centennial League.
Lady Jay Jam wraps up at JCHS
Girls in 1st grade through 8th grade had an opportunity to learn the basic skills and fundamentals of basketball during the Lady Jay Jam summer basketball camp at Junction City High School this past week. JCHS girls basketball coach Tim Testa coordinated the effort. "Obviously early in the week we were very rudimentary with what we were doing. As we got farther and farther into the camp some of the girls were two-ball dribbling, some of the girls were passing with two basketballs at a time."
Washburn Regents name presidential search committee
TOPEKA– The Washburn University Board of Regents appointed a presidential search committee Thursday. The committee is comprised of Washburn University alumni, Topeka community members, Washburn University students, faculty and staff, according to a media release from the school. In April, Dr. Jerry Farley announced his retirement as president of...
Nathan Butler seeks the 68th District House seat
Nathan Butler, Junction City, believes the Vote Yes for the Value Them Both amendment on the Aug. 2 election ballot will pass. So the 68th District Republican House candidate said he wants to work to improve the foster care program in the state. "The one that we have just seems to be as I talk to people, not going well. It's pretty much broken." A portion of Junction City and Geary County, along with portions of Morris and Riley Counties are also in the 68th District.
John Seibel wants to serve in the 68th District House seat
John Seibel, Burdick, is seeking election on the Republican ticket for the 68th District seat in the Kansas House. Seibel felt the 68th District needed a clear conservative choice. "We wanted to bring that choice with generally conservative stances but with a passion, a passion to fight and be reliable for the conservative causes like pro-life stance." He also cited the Fairness in Women's Sports Acts. "We failed to override by a few votes, the Parents Bill of Rights and of course conservative fiscal policy."
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
New teachers are welcomed to Junction City
New teachers in Geary USD 475 schools were welcomed during a breakfast Monday at Junction City High School. There were 119 new teachers. The event, coordinated by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, was sponsored by Jim Clark Chevrolet and Cloud County Community College.
Work continues on the K-18 & Karns Roundabout
In the Junction City Public Works section of the City Manager's 515 report there is an update on the K-18 & Karns roundabout near the Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School. Smoky Hill has opened the roundabout to through traffic on K-18, going east and west. Access...
Former Junction City Mayor Harold Wilson passes away
Former Junction City mayor and Economic Development Commission Chairman, Harold Wilson, has died. He was 95. According to a check with Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions he passed away on Friday. Arrangements are pending. Wilson served three one -year terms as mayor including April 1966 to April 1967, April 1972...
Sheriff: Semi driver caught with cocaine on Kansas highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges after an arrest. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Texas man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. 75 Hwy. On July 27, a sheriff's deputy stopped a tractor-trailer in...
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
CVB prepares for Float Your Boat
Cardboard and duc tape will be the main ingredients for the Float Your Boat event that will be sponsored by the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau on Aug. 20. Donna Price, CVB Director, said the event will be held at the south boat dock at Milford State Park. "If we have some problems with ( blue green ) algae we'll move it to the other side, the Corps ( of Engineers ) side so we shouldn't have a problem with it at all this year."
Milford Lake is under a blue green algae warning
All three zones of Milford Lake were placed under a blue green algae warning this past Thursday. That includes Zone A in Dickinson and Geary Counties, Zone B in Geary County and Zone C in Geary and Clay Counties. A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and...
Back to School Health Fair is held in Junction City
For the sixth consecutive year Konza Prairie Community Health Center hosted a Back to School Health Fair. The location was 361 Grant Ave. in Junction City. City Commissioner Ronna Larson participated in the dunk tank. "It was a lot of fun. The kids did a great job. I was in and out a lot today." Larson called the Back to School Fair a great idea. "I loved all the different booths that were out here and all the different families that came out to participate. It's been great."
Trish Giordano files for reelection to the Geary County Commission
Trish Giordano will seek election to a four-year term in the 1st District seat on the Geary County Commission. She filed by petition on Monday at the County Office Building. "Running as an Independent (candidate ) I just can't file a fee unlike the Republicans and Democrats, so I had to get a petition signed by four percent of the voters in my district, and that was close to 300." Giordano added that she obtained a few extra signatures.
Weekend of gun crimes reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes involving guns in Manhattan. On July 29, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported a 43-year-old woman threatened them with a gun during a road rage incident between the victims and suspect.
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
Geary County Food Pantry receives a donation
Food Truck Party Vacation Bible School at the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City this past week resulted in children collectively donating 115 boxes of cereal to the Geary County Food Pantry.
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
