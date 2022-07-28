K-State’s Howard Named Candidate for Wuerffel Trophy

Nathan Butler, Junction City, believes the Vote Yes for the Value Them Both amendment on the Aug. 2 election ballot will pass. So the 68th District Republican House candidate said he wants to work to improve the foster care program in the state. "The one that we have just seems to be as I talk to people, not going well. It's pretty much broken." A portion of Junction City and Geary County, along with portions of Morris and Riley Counties are also in the 68th District.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO