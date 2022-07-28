ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Report: Rhode Islanders need to earn double the minimum wage to afford two-bedroom apartment

By Cori Dubois
 4 days ago
Tile Guy
4d ago

it's corporations that's killing this country oil and energy companies making record profits the egg industry making record profits while I'm paying 4 dollars for a dozen eggs it's these corporations being protected by politicians

Dawne Ciambrone
4d ago

You cannot keep increasing peoples paychecks because there’s not gonna be any companies around to afford anybody to work with them right now but I make yes it’s hard but you learned how to survive what you have and how to budget I blame the Democrats that are in office right now think about this people who do we have to vote for in November that’s going to think about the taxpayers Rhode Island has been giving out free programs we have sanctuary cities we’re paying for them now they want to give illegal immigrants drivers license free college think about it and now you want top businesses or restaurants to pay more money it’s time for a fresh start no one‘s gonna want to have any company in Rhode Island if they keep it up with the corporate tax it’s really unbelievable how much more do you want businesses to pay people stop spending taxpayers money I am embarrassed to tell people what state I come from kick these politicians out of office

I’m over it:
4d ago

And how is a business supposed to stay in business ? You think everyone who owes and runs a company has endless profit ? How clueless !

