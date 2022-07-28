ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

9 players who could be moved at MLB trade deadline

By Demetrius Bell
SB Nation
 4 days ago
www.sbnation.com

The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline

It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock

Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React

Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a move to bolster their offense ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that the Rays have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta. Tampa Bay catcher Christian Cerda is headed to the Diamondbacks in the deal, per […] The post Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

