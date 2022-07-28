9 players who could be moved at MLB trade deadline

www.sbnation.com
Related
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target
The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez could be bound for New York
Both of New York’s MLB teams are contenders, and one recently added an ex-Red Sox player in Andrew Benintendi. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez could join him in the city soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
New York Yankees targeting former New York Mets star following Luis Castillo trade
Following Luis Castillo’s trade to the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees have shifted their starting pitcher trade focus, and
Braves can’t overlook Mets’ move, must make their own at deadline
While the Mets adding Tyler Naquin may not sound like a game changer, Mark Zinno asks Braves fans to remember the under-the-radar moves that helped deliver a World Series title a season ago as the trade deadline approaches.
MLB drops the hammer on White Sox SS Tim Anderson after altercation with umpire
The Chicago White Sox are having a rather miserable season. Their .500 record doesn’t do justice to how much this team has struggled during the year. From locker room issues to inconsistent hitting, the team just hasn’t found any semblance of good form this season. It’s disappointing, especially considering their run to the playoffs last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline
It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock
Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React
Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit
The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target. The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale...
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense
The Tampa Bay Rays have made a move to bolster their offense ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that the Rays have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta. Tampa Bay catcher Christian Cerda is headed to the Diamondbacks in the deal, per […] The post Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Comments / 0