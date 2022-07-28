Look: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Practice Video Going Viral

thespun.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News
NFL fans got a sense of how the other half lives earlier this month. Tom Brady opened up about the most difficult part of raising his children with his longtime supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. The answer: their generational wealth. Brady, who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing football, and...
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral
An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement. Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group. The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
