San Marcos marijuana decriminalization effort takes next steps to fruition

www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban
Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Discussion over city pools continue in Windcrest
The municipal pool in Windcrest was closed before the 2021 swim season for a variety of reasons, ranging from broken-down equipment to cracks and shifting of concrete in and around the pool.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
Column: Palo Alto Logistics program ranks No. 3 in the nation
Palo Alto College's Logistics and Supply Chain program recently was named third on a list of the top 14 online Associate in Logistics programs in the nation among community colleges by Intelligent.com, a student-focused comprehensive research guide.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
San Antonio and Austin have seen 3 straight months of record-breaking heat
Yes, it really is that hot outside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
beckersspine.com
Texas spine surgeon sued by State Farm over 'unnecessary' procedures
A San Antonio surgeon is being sued by an insurer over allegations he performed medically unnecessary spinal injections and procedures to inflate personal injury claims, according to a lawsuit filed July 26 in the Western District Court of Texas. Five things to know:. 1. Sanjay Misra, MD, allegedly filed multiple...
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four area counties now in 'high' risk category for COVID-19, according to CDC
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of four Central Texas counties in the KVUE area are in the "high" risk COVID-19 category according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Levels. The counties in the "high" category include Blanco, Hays, Caldwell and Fayette counties. Travis and Williamson counties,...
Where to get boozy ice cream around San Antonio
For those who need a little something extra with their dessert.
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0