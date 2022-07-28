‘Girls Night Out’ event hosted by Wildflower Florist

www.wnct.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend. “So many people have shown up to help support the local businesses that have been participating in the wizarding weekend. And it’s actually Harry Potter’s birthday today, so that’s pretty exciting,” said Samuel Mason, […]
New Bern Resolves will celebrate its 248th-anniversary observance
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m. The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774. […]
WNCT
Historic Wilson transformed for fans of Harry Potter
Casita Brewing Company held a special Harry Potter event that took place in Wilson this weekend. Caitlin Richards will have more on this on 9OYS News at 10 & 11.
Byrd family expresses gratitude after son’s latest surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd went through his fifth surgery on Sunday after his injury in a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident. This was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCT
Williamston receives state awards for health, safety
Eleven of Williamston's various departments were recognized for health and safety within the community. Williamston receives state awards for health, safety. Inflation impacting parents in ENC shopping for school …. Town of Winterville seeking input on new traffic …. Greenville ENC promoting growth, economic opportunities. 6th annual Ronald McDonald House...
New Jacksonville station means upgraded transit routes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change. Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of […]
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nobody hurt in emergency plane landing on Washington Co. highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Hwy. 64 outside Creswell on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the incident. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the plane experienced a loss of power and was forced to land on the highway not far from Creswell and just outside Plymouth. […]
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
Comments / 0