1 year since shocking murder of woman in Piedmont Park, police still 'actively' searching for a suspect

Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bodycamera video shows moments before Clayton County Officer shot by suspect
Clayton Police said they responded to three separate calls regarding 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor on the night of July 27 in Jonesboro. They believed her to be suicidal.
Atlanta may adopt a controversial crime liability ordinance. Clippers and Cops brought the debate to the barbershop.
ATLANTA — Barbershops have long been the perfect spot for a cut and convo. Friday night was no different at Studio 6 Barber Lounge in Atlanta. This Atlanta shop buzzed with chatter from former and current Atlanta police officers and citizens. “All of them, they start slow and then...
Atlanta's 2022 Music Midtown festival cancellation could mean $50M loss to economy
ATLANTA — Music Midtown has been called off for this year and the cancellation could mean a $50 million loss for Atlanta's economy, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond our control" they would no longer be hosting the event. The...
Paulding County Boys & Girls Club will soon be forced to close its doors
After more than two decades, the Boys and Girls Club of Paulding County will be forced to shut down. Families said this will leave nearly 200 kids in the lurch.
Safety measures at Cobb County Schools include armed staff, new alert system
Thousands of students across Georgia are back in the classroom Monday. At least 12 districts in our area go back today.
Metro Atlanta schools working to improve security for students, staff, on eve of new school year
ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of families across metro Atlanta are getting ready for the new school year, which, for some school districts, begins Monday. Many of the the districts are facing identical challenges, including teacher shortages, infectious disease concerns, disputes over classroom content, and --especially after the horrific school shooting in Texas -- security.
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Music Midtown canceled: What's next?
One of the largest music festivals in Atlanta is canceled. This comes after a challenge over whether they can ban all weapons from their event.
Protesters call proposed 'nuisance' ordinance against Atlanta businesses unfair
ATLANTA — A false fire alarm couldn't stop protesters from showing up and voicing their discontent with a proposed city ordinance that would shut down Atlanta businesses deemed public nuisances after two violent incidents. Business owners like Johnny Mims believe the proposed ordinance directly targets people and business owners...
Midnight Basketball returns, expands program
Midnight basketball in Atlanta is back and better than ever. The league expanded to a new location.
