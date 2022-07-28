ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ghislaine Maxwell To Clean Toilets, Wash Dishes In Florida Prison For 15 Cents Per Hour

By AJ Fabino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
www.benzinga.com

Keith Sapp
4d ago

And all of the big names walked away and went out of the whole thing and all we got this woman in prison when the people we really wanted in prison will never Where's the client's list of purverts

123
AP_001945.dc411d7eb08b4555bd506432f4255448.2256
4d ago

At least she is off the street, her life is forever changed. I can live with that. I hope she spends her time thinking about all the choices that led her there. I hope her victims find peace and a way to move forward.

62
Guest
4d ago

Yeah why aren’t the Clinton’s in there with her? So many other important people took part in all this why aren’t they in jail too? Well anyone who has anything to do with Clinton’s will be found as accidental death or suicide!

70
The Associated Press

Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
