Creating art with your companions for International Friendship Day

WSYX ABC6
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
WSYX ABC6
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
WSYX ABC6
Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City Coast Guard Veteran and author, Aidaliz Figueroa-Rivera, has published a new children's book. The Brave Little Fish is the story of Angel, a little guppy that doesn't always fit in with the other fish. He is made fun of and taunted by other fish because they think Angel is awkward. Although everything changes for Angel when he finally stands up for himself and shows all the other little fish how brave he really is.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio natives, former Kent State students begin shooting Stephen King-inspired movie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Three former Kent State students are scheduled to begin shooting a movie in mid-Ohio this month. Writers Shelby Wyant and Michael Doerge, along with director Brandon Lazenko, will shoot the movie in Mansfield, Crestline, Plymouth and Willard, among other locations, according to a news release. The...
WSYX ABC6
Paulist Fathers have final service at St. Thomas More Newman Center
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Paulist priests held one of their last services at the St. Thomas More Newman Center Sunday morning after more than 60 years of serving there. In July, Bishop Earl Fernandes announced plans to install a new director at the Newman Center, ending its ties with its Paulist fathers. Some parishioners share with us their reaction to the news.
WSYX ABC6
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army's LemonAid program wraps up at Columbus Zoo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Saturday wasn't just a great day to attend the zoo, but a great chance to reward the kids that took part in this summer's LemonAid program. This marks the 6th time the Salvation Army held the program in Central Ohio. The program started on June 11 and finished on July 30. The last day included a visit to the zoo with free admission, a t-shirt, and a chance to put their donations in a giant kettle.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
WSYX ABC6
How to make adult low calorie poptails with Blue Ice Vodka
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heat is on this weekend. and to help you cool down Tom Gibson, the President of Blue Ice Vodka joined Good Day Columbus to walk through the process of making poptails. Watermelon Frozen Poptail Recipe. - 4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka. - 5...
WSYX ABC6
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CelebrateOne partnered with the City of Columbus to host a community baby shower to help new mothers and moms-to-be. "Having a baby is challenging. CelebrateOne is committed to making sure our new moms and moms-to-be in the community are aware of the services available to them,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.
WSYX ABC6
'I'm leaving a legacy,' former Franklinton Rising trainee buys home built by nonprofit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklinton Rising project came full circle on Monday after a former trainee signed a contract, officially purchasing a home built by the nonprofit. "It felt like I was signing a contract for the NBA or NFL," Alex Powell said. Alex Powell joined Franklinton Rising...
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
WSYX ABC6
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity at no extra cost, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation.
WSYX ABC6
'Operation Wheels Down' hits Columbus streets for third time this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Tips for taking care of your lawn in August
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — We are heading into the middle of summer, but we are looking ahead for your garden and lawns. If your yard has lost some color, Darby Creek Nursery still has lots of flower inventory at great discounts. The grass has been growing a lot lately...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohioans help with relief efforts in Kentucky following deadly flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least 30 people have died in Eastern Kentucky following unprecedented flooding last week. Dozens of people from Central Ohio traveled down to lend a helping hand, including workers from AEP Ohio. "You usually don’t see floods quite this bad, houses being completely moved to...
WSYX ABC6
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
