Mastercard Posts Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings As Consumer, Travel Spending Rebounds

Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI announced its second-quarter financial results Monday after the bell. Here's a look at how the video game company fared during the quarter. What Happened: Activision reported second-quarter revenue of $1.644 billion, which was down from $2.3 billion year-over-year. Quarterly revenue came in above the estimate of $1.58 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO