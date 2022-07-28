ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Woman Reported Missing in April, Found Dead in Waukegan Apartment

(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy