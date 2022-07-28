(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO