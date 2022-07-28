Video: Understanding Cannabis Cultivation Business Opportunities State-By-State

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO