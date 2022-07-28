Video: Understanding Cannabis Cultivation Business Opportunities State-By-State

www.benzinga.com
Related
'Healing With Cannabis:' This Book Delves Into Medical Marijuana And The Endocannabinoid System
Science writer Cheryl Pellerin recently launched a book titled “Healing with Cannabis” in 2020. The book is divided into two parts. The first one consists of a scientific (but not too technical) story of the endocannabinoid system, a billion-year-old system vertebrates have. It is responsible for regulating several basic functions of the body, and can be activated both by endocannabinoids, naturally created by the body, or by cannabinoids from the cannabis plant – when ingested.
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma
A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
Where Lyft Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Lyft LYFT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lyft has an average price target of $37.47 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $16.00.
Coinbase Prime Offers Ethereum Staking To US Institutions
U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is expanding its Ethereum ETH/USD staking offering for domestic institutional clients. What Happened: In a blog post on Monday, Coinbase said that institutions can enjoy an end-to-end staking experience on Coinbase Prime. Staking provides a way for institutions to earn passive income on...
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
4 High Dividend Yield Energy Stocks To Consider During The Market Downturn
With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and market conditions becoming more volatile, earning an average return or even beating the market is increasingly challenging. One easy way to mitigate unsystematic risk is to rebalance your portfolio and invest in high yield dividend stocks. This can be especially useful when navigating bear markets, as many stocks experience declines due to the overall negative sentiment.
Oil Slips Further As Demand Concerns Deepen: What Key Global Factory Data Shows
Oil continued its downward trend during Tuesday morning trading session in Asia after several countries reported weak manufacturing data stoking fears of sluggish demand. Surveys from the United States, Europe and Asia showed that factories struggled for momentum in July, reported Reuters. Factory Activity: According to The Institute for Supply...
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Benzinga
Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Apes Stay Strong, Moonbirds and Meebits Climb, Three Newcomers And More
The non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. NFT marketplace launches by Coinbase Global Inc COIN and GameStop Corp GME have likely brought more people into the NFT space over the last few months, but volume remains down from the 2021 time period.
Looking At Bilibili's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili. Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings
CVR Energy CVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CVR Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.15. Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
CF Industries Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
CF Industries Holdings CF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CF Industries Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.14%, reporting an EPS of $6.19 versus an estimate of $6.12. Revenue was up $1.80 billion from...
Lattice Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lattice Semiconductor LSCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lattice Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $35.47 million from the same...
Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Encompass Health EHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encompass Health missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.97. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0