Lubbock Women’s Club to welcome Jay Leno

KCBD
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
KCBD
The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!. Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm. Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you...
KCBD
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooby Doo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old retriever/pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than six months. Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he knows you he brightens up. Scooby Doo...
KCBD
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
KCBD
Texas Tech Alumnus named 2022 National Golden Spur Award recipient
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Clark S. Willingham has been named the 2022 National Golden Spur Award recipient in recognition of his dedication to the ranching and livestock industries. “This award recognizes iconic industry leaders whose devotion to land and livestock has earned them the notable respect and admiration of...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
KCBD
Abbott remarks on $247,000 grant to South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented the check for...
KCBD
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
KCBD
Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock women gathered at Patterson Branch Library to learn skills that could save their lives. “Becoming mentally equipped with, ‘hey, how would I get out of a scenario,’ or ‘how do I get out of a situation,’ I mean, to me that’s paramount,” the instructor, Krysti Wuensche said.
KCBD
Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats. The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price. “When this place...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Illinois ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One lucky soul in Illinois won big on Saturday night. A Shallowater woman has donated her time to forming a quilting ministry. Dora Potter, 82, moved to Shallowater in the early 1960s. She started her quilting industry at the First Baptist Church Shallowater.
KCBD
Texas Tech System mourning loss of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech System is mourning the death of one of its former chief administrators. Jim Brunjes, who stepped down as CFO and vice chancellor in 2017, has died. Brunjes served at Texas Tech for 25 years, including as system treasurer, with oversight of a budget...
KCBD
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
KCBD
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
KCBD
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
KCBD
Overnight fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints at 98th and Slide Road. The LFR responded to a commercial alarm at the location at 11:32 p.m. Once on-scene, firefighters found a small fire in the back of the store and called in...
KCBD
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
KCBD
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
