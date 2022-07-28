ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms

By John Waller
 4 days ago

"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some."

Lightning over Hull and Quincy Bay, Oct. 7, 2020. Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe, File

National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts possible’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Any storm late today/this evening will be capable of tropical downpours’

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Storms today could contain heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind and an isolated tornado’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘The timing on the strong thunderstorms is late in the day’

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Boston

