What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms

"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some."

Lightning over Hull and Quincy Bay, Oct. 7, 2020. Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe, File

National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts possible’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Any storm late today/this evening will be capable of tropical downpours’

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Storms today could contain heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind and an isolated tornado’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘The timing on the strong thunderstorms is late in the day’