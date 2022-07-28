What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some."
National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts possible’
Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Any storm late today/this evening will be capable of tropical downpours’
Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Storms today could contain heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind and an isolated tornado’
Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘The timing on the strong thunderstorms is late in the day’
