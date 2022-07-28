Eden Corn Festival returns Aug. 4 - Aug. 7

The Eden Corn Festival will return Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Town of Eden.

The festival will feature the Festival Parade, which has been absent from the festival for the past two years.

The famous corn-flavored ice cream will also return to the festival as well as the garden tractor pull on Sunday afternoon.

A new BBQ competition cook-off will also appear this year. The Saturday afternoon event will help prove the best barbecue cooks in the area.

Numerous other favorites will return to this year's festival, including the Corn Husking Competition, Pet Show, Cruise Night, Baseball Playoffs, and amusement rides.

Nightly musical entertainment will be available again this year as well.

The festival is located on Route 62 in Eden on the American Legion Post #880 grounds.

For more information on the festival and schedule, visit www.edencornfest.com .