Scientific organization adopts new name of 'Asian giant hornet' to avoid discrimination

Discrimination Raised the Risk of Depression for Latino and Asian Americans in the Early Days of COVID-19
Regularly experiencing discrimination increases the risk of depression and having suicidal thoughts, according to a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry. Health data and survey results from more than 60,000 people in the United States revealed an association between discrimination and depression, especially among Black, Latino, and Asian Americans, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters
The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
American Kids 'Expect' White Adults to Be 'in Charge,' Study Finds
While research shows children are more likely to identify white adults as being "in charge," they also take cues from posture.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
The strategic case against Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider how House Speaker Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan might hurt the U.S.'s global standing and ability to counter China.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), planned trip to Taiwan is a Rorschach test for U.S.-China watchers. Some believe Pelosi should cancel...
White House details possible Chinese aggression if Pelosi visits Taiwan
A Biden administration official detailed possible retaliatory actions that the Chinese military could conduct if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visits Taiwan during her trip across Asia. John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator of strategic communications, told reporters on Monday that China could fire missiles in the Taiwan Strait,...
North Koreans suspected of faking resumes to apply to companies to steal crypto
North Korean hackers are suspected of copying resumes and LinkedIn profiles in an attempt to access cryptocurrency companies' internal operations and steal digital assets. The hackers are accused of taking details from resumes on the job-hunting websites LinkedIn and Indeed to fabricate resumes in an attempt to get hired at cryptocurrency companies in the United States. If hired, these individuals can pretend to be notable developers and get access to the technology and infrastructure used by these companies.
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers - The Verge
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. (https://bit.ly/3oJ3EQN)
Chinese rocket re-entry: suspected debris lands in Malaysia and Indonesia
Debris suspected to be from a Chinese booster rocket that made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday has reportedly been found metres from villages in Malaysia and Indonesia. A charred ring of metal about five metres in diameter was found on Sunday in Kalimantan, Indonesia, according to a Malaysian...
For Asia's migrant workers, extreme heat is a 'matter of life and death'
It was mid-afternoon on a sweltering Saturday when Raj, a laborer from northwest India, started feeling dizzy as he hauled heavy bags of concrete mix and sand on a construction site in downtown Singapore. "The heat scares me," said Raj. "(But) I have no choice."
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched...
Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows
An analysis of 21 billion Facebook friendships shows that children from poorer homes are likely to earn more later in life if they grow up in areas where they can become friends with wealthier kids. It has long been believed that having rich friends can help children rise up out...
Europe's Airbus titanium policy won't fly
Russian forces are deliberately destroying Ukraine’s cities and targeting civilians. Many of those who aren’t murdered are being relocated or deported. The rest of the world is taking note. “The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the...
End Gender-Based Violence in China, Stop The Killing of Cats at Osan Air Base, Bring Awareness to Pangolin Trafficking: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
