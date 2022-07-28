SEE IT: Joey Chestnut sets world record with 44 Cane’s chicken fingers in five minutes



J oey Chestnut traded hot dogs for chicken fingers as he nabbed another world record.

The eating contest champion ate 44 Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in 5 minutes Wednesday at the fast-food chain’s new location in Las Vegas .

(Credit: Raising Cane's) Joey Chestnut, world renowned competitive eater, swapped hot dogs for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and became the new record holder for chicken finger eating, July 27, 2022.



The event took place in celebration of National Chicken Finger Day.

While 75 chicken fingers were placed in front of Chestnut, he set a goal of eating between 40 and 50 chicken fingers prior to the clock starting.



“These things are big. They’re big, they’re meaty, but they’re delicious,” Chestnut said prior to the clock starting. “So, I’m just going to have to hustle and find my happy place and keep going.”

(Credit: Raising Cane's) In celebration of National Chicken Finger Day, Joey Chestnut set a world record eating 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers in five minutes.



After the clock ran out of time, Chestnut continued to eat. He said he’s a big fan of Raising Cane’s.

"The environment is as good as the food, and their chicken fingers are the best in the world," Chestnut said.

Chestnut won his seventh consecutive and 15th overall Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.