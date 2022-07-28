Primary Election – Livingston County Clerk – Jay Shirley

kchi.com
Related
kchi.com
Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary
The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
kchi.com
Carrollton Town Board Meets Tonight
The Carrollton Town Board meets this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Wastewater Supervisor, Street Director, Planning and Zoning, and from the Administrative assistant. There are no action items on the agenda. A closed executive session is planned.
kchi.com
Tax Rate Hearings Scheduled For Health Center & Nursing Home Boards
Public hearings are scheduled for the Livingston County Health Center & Nursing Home Boards. A tax rate hearing for the Livingston County Nursing Home Board will be August 18th in the conference room at Morning Side Center. The board members will conduct the hearing at Noon to consider setting the personal property and real estate tax rate at .1495 per $100 valuation.
kchi.com
Carroll County Bridge Projects Delayed
Aug. 15 – November. One lane, each direction, will remain open throughout construction. US 24/65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10. Aug. 15 – December. The road will be narrowed to one lane only, with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled
TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges
Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kttn.com
Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court
A resident of Dawn has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in Grundy County. On a plea agreement, Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe was placed on one year of supervised probation. He was arrested on April 18th for driving while his license was revoked or suspended and for operating a vehicle while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Charged With Child Endangerment in Livingston County
A group of three people faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chillicothe resident Donald Lee Franks and two others, Cindy M. Pursel and Jordann Karns Kreischer, face four felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Records list all four charges from Tuesday. The...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
kmmo.com
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
kchi.com
Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children
Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
kchi.com
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980
A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Missouri man facing charges for allegedly shooting at plane in Caldwell County
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
Comments / 0