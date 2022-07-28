ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Primary Election – Livingston County Clerk – Jay Shirley

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary

The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Board Meets Tonight

The Carrollton Town Board meets this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Wastewater Supervisor, Street Director, Planning and Zoning, and from the Administrative assistant. There are no action items on the agenda. A closed executive session is planned.
CARROLLTON, MO
kchi.com

Tax Rate Hearings Scheduled For Health Center & Nursing Home Boards

Public hearings are scheduled for the Livingston County Health Center & Nursing Home Boards. A tax rate hearing for the Livingston County Nursing Home Board will be August 18th in the conference room at Morning Side Center. The board members will conduct the hearing at Noon to consider setting the personal property and real estate tax rate at .1495 per $100 valuation.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Carroll County Bridge Projects Delayed

Aug. 15 – November. One lane, each direction, will remain open throughout construction. US 24/65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10. Aug. 15 – December. The road will be narrowed to one lane only, with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Livingston County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled

TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges

Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report two arrests

A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court

A resident of Dawn has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in Grundy County. On a plea agreement, Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe was placed on one year of supervised probation. He was arrested on April 18th for driving while his license was revoked or suspended and for operating a vehicle while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Charged With Child Endangerment in Livingston County

A group of three people faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chillicothe resident Donald Lee Franks and two others, Cindy M. Pursel and Jordann Karns Kreischer, face four felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Records list all four charges from Tuesday. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Daviess County Crash

Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kmmo.com

AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY

An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children

Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Two Booked On Drug Charges

Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CJ Coombs

The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980

A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy