ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Principal On Leave Breaks Silence About School Safety Findings

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Mk7l_0gwBuZDZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez was put on administrative paid leave earlier this week . It was revealed that a Texas House committee investigating the May 24 attack found a few safety concerns within the school that might have led to Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell 's decision to put her on leave.

Now, Gutierrez is speaking out about the findings.

The House committee found that Gutierrez, among others, were aware of a broken lock on Room 111 — the classroom the gunman entered and killed most of his victims, according to the Texas Tribune . Arnulfo Reyes , a teacher in Room 111 who was shot and wounded in the attack, reported the broken lock to school officials, but a work order was never prepared. Reyes later clarified his claims, saying he didn't report the door being locked, but the door would get stuck or jammed during the school day.

In an interview with CNN , the first-year principal was asked whether she agreed with the report. "Absolutely not," she said.

She added that she "knew for a fact" that the door to Room 111 "did in fact lock." "And the reason I know that is we conduct regular walk throughs of the campus and I have myself used my master key to unlock that door," Gutierrez said.

Furthermore, the report found that Gutierrez never tried to use the intercom system at Robb Elementary School to warn teachers there was a gunman inside the building. The principal said she used an app, Raptor, to try to initiate the lockdown, "but she had difficulty making the alert because of a bad WiFi signal," the report said. Reyes said he never got the alert from the app.

"Anytime that an alert went out, every single teacher on that campus took it to mean it could be a potential escalating situation," Gutierrez told CNN . "I feel that I followed the training that I was provided with to the best of my abilities. And I will second-guess myself for the rest of my life."

Gutierrez also touched on law enforcement's response at Robb Elementary School that day, which has been at the center of criticism from the community and the state.

"I'm not law enforcement and I cannot pass judgment and tell them how to do their jobs, just like I would not ask them to tell me how to do mine. I don't feel that I'm in a position to blame anyone," she said. "I would blame things that are out of my circle of control, which is I don't get to make the laws. So I don't get to, I don't get to decide how old you have to be to purchase a firearm. I don't get to decide how many rounds of ammunition somebody can purchase. I don't get to determine the amount of security that we have available on campus."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement

UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital

July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital. Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced in a tweet that included video footage of her leaving.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
UPI News

Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling

July 28 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he will provide $1.25 million to the Uvalde school district to provide counseling services to those who need assistance following the mass shooting at a local elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The state's Republican governor...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns

Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Paid Leave#School Principal#Texas House#The Texas Tribune#Cnn#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Uvalde Victim's Family Faces Gunman's Mother In Fiery Confrontation: WATCH

The family of one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde school shooting confronted the gunman's mother this week. It all went down Tuesday (July 19) after a meeting between the relatives of the victims of the May 24 attack, according to Chron. It's still unclear whether the gunman's mother, Adriana Martinez, also attended the same meeting. A video from the scene, captured by Telemundo, shows Martinez walking across a street when the family of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza began to yell at her from inside their car before getting out to confront her.
UVALDE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

BTS Mural Dedicated To Uvalde Shooting Victim: 'I Felt Her Spirit With Us'

Houston is now home to a beautiful BTS mural that has been dedicated to Uvalde shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza. Ten-year-old Amerie is remembered as a hero in the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School for calling 911 to help her classmates and teachers, according to Chron. Her mother, Kimberly Garcia, said her dream was to become an art teacher. "Art was her passion. Clay was her favorite. Her favorite color was Lavender, she loved sunflowers, Vanilla bean frappe from Starbucks was her favorite drink. BTS was her favorite band, and she was a Girl Scout💜," Garcia shared on Twitter.
UVALDE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

How Google Is Honoring 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim

Google is honoring the wish of one Uvalde shooting victim who said she "wants the world to see my art." Alithia Haven Ramirez is one of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Alithia dreamt of going to art school in Paris and was described as a "smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady," according to her obituary.
UVALDE, TX
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy