ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Ahead of Military Anniversary, China Calls Taiwan Its 'Sacred Mission'

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The Chinese military on Thursday renewed warnings about the political sensitivities surrounding Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers pressed President Joe Biden to take a harder line with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of their call.

The Biden-Xi summit is their fifth call in 18 months. Their latest talks come as Beijing ratchets up its aggressive rhetoric in hopes of stopping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from leading a high-profile visit to Taipei next month.

At a monthly press conference in the Chinese capital, China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian issued the country's latest hands-off message about Taiwan , the democratically governed island off the coast of eastern China, claimed by successive Chinese leaders as part of its sovereignty territory.

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan; the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair, and there is no room for U.S. interference," Wu said in response to a question about the House's approval earlier this month of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD4yi_0gwBuYKq00

The bill reaffirms U.S. commitments to help Taiwan deter a possible Chinese invasion, and for the second year in a row urges the Pentagon to step up joint military training with Taiwanese forces, including by invitation to RIMPAC.

"For some time now, the U.S. side has been saying one thing and doing another. On the one hand, it says it is committed to the one-China policy and does not support Taiwan independence, while on the other hand strengthening its military and political ties with China's Taiwan region, introducing plans to sell arms to Taiwan," Wu said.

"This playing with fire is very dangerous. It seriously undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and seriously raises the risk of military confrontation between China and the United States," he said.

In previous talks with Xi, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. position of not endorsing Taiwan's de jure independence from China, a message he's likely to repeat on Thursday. But the president has also reaffirmed commitments under the U.S.'s one China policy, an element of which requires Washington to assist Taipei with its self-defense while maintaining its own military capability to resist any resort to force by Beijing.

China hasn't ruled out non-peaceful means of achieving its political objective of "unification" with Taiwan, even at the cost of armed conflict with the United States.

Ahead of the Biden-Xi call, lawmakers on Capitol Hill urged the American president to push back against threats made to Pelosi amid concerns the speaker could back down and cancel her visit to Taiwan, a move some fear could undermine U.S. credibility in the increasingly tense relationship with China.

"It is the sacred mission of [the] Chinese People's Liberation Army to unify the motherland and stop secession," said Wu. "We will continue to have zero tolerance for Taiwan independence, fight Taiwan independence without hesitation and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Pelosi's visit, part of a bipartisan congressional delegation's trip across Asia, is said to be scheduled for Congress ' August recess. The PLA marks its 95th anniversary on August 1.

Biden's talks with Xi, the first since March, could prove to be one of the most important of his presidency so far, testing the strength of the "common-sense guardrails" his administration has sought to establish with the Chinese over the last 18 months.

China's growing military capabilities have seen Chinese forces physically challenge the presence of the American and allied militaries in Asia in recent years, U.S. defense officials say. The Biden administration believes this bravado could soon lead to a midair or at-sea mishap, one that could spark a wider conflict unless both sides maintain open lines of communication for effective crisis management.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Eastern China#Chinese#House#Defense Ministry#Pentagon#Taiwanese
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy