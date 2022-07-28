Ex-Cuomo adviser killed after Lyft driver kicks him out on highway

www.fox5ny.com
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
Police looking for person who killed mechanic in Takoma Park
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for information that can help them find the person who murdered a mobile mechanic in a parking lot. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department said Nurhusen Hamid was working outside the Advance Auto Parts, located in the 6300 block of New Hampshire […]
mocoshow.com
Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
'Fearing for their lives' | Armed carjacker sentenced to 25 years without parole in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on July 15, connected to another carjacker sentencing. A 37-year-old man will be in prison for the next 25 years after facing armed carjacking and first-degree assault charges in Montgomery County, Maryland. Leslie Lee pleaded guilty on June...
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
Man Struck, Left to Die by Hit and Run Driver in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – A Maryland man was struck and killed by a hit and run...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
Man found walking only in shorts on Maryland interstate reunited with family
UPDATE, July 29, 2022: Maryland State Police said the man was reunited with his family and that the family is “extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public and is asking for privacy at this time. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said it needed people’s help to identify […]
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing By Friends and Family In Motgomery County
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Clarksburg teen, authorities say. Mason Chedester, 15, was last seen walking on Meadow Mist Way around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, according to Montgomery County police. Mason is 5-foot-5, and weighs 120 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and...
