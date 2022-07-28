Partially buried pet toy found beside cemetery plot: Russell Township Police Blotter

www.cleveland.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia Thompson
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
After pursuit, stolen SUV recovered, minus one tire: Orange Police Blotter
Traffic offense, stolen vehicle: Harvard and Lander roads, I-271, I-480 Notified of a possibly stolen 2020 Kia Sportage in the area of Orange Place and Harvard Road just before 1 a.m. July 24, police spotted the SUV a short time later at the corner of East Meadow Lane and Orangewood Drive.
Driver injured after crashing into ditch, rock on Center Road: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic crash with injuries at 4:11 p.m. June 26. A driver was traveling west on Center Road, lost control, drove off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch and a large rock, jumped a driveway and struck another rock before stopping. Criminal damaging: Weymouth Road. A...
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
fox29.com
Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say the pick-up truck that fatally hit a man walking on I-95 last weekend has been located in Delaware. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was reportedly struck by a blue Ford F-150 on I-95 North in Upper Chichester Township on July 23.
Shooting suspect previously killed PA physician in murder for hire
In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
cleveland19.com
Woman found dead in car in Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Valley neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 19-year-old Akron woman was found dead in her car late Thursday evening. According to EMS, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Raegan Howze-Thornton. Officers responded to the area...
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested for posing as New Jersey child protective services worker
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A New Jersey woman was arrested after investigators said she posed as a state worker and knocked on a family's door to inquire about their infant daughter. Love Hodge, 29, was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant, Burglary and additional offenses. Officers from the Maple Shade...
whbc.com
Passenger Killed in Lake Erie Boating Accident Off Ashtabula
ASHTABULA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A boat passenger from Pennsylvania was killed and three others were injured earlier in the week when their vessel hit the Ashtabula West break wall in Lake Erie. The other injuries were minor. The Coast Guard is investigating.
scriptype.com
Bear moves along after brief sighting in township
A black bear was spotted in Bath Township early in July. Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said the police department received reports of the bear on Shade Road, and 30 minutes later on Ghent Road. Fairlawn Police confirmed a sighting of the bear on Stanley Road. Sinopoli said experts suggested the...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Investigate Theft of $1,000 Worth of Meat
Millcreek Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in the theft of $1,000 worth of meat. It happened at a grocery store in the township July 15. Police did not disclose the name of the store. A man and woman placed $1,000 worth of meat...
Missing trafficked teen found in Ohio, reunited with mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found. Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and […]
Ohio children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Ohio inmate mistakenly released from jail
According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
