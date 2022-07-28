Partially buried pet toy found beside cemetery plot: Russell Township Police Blotter

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]

