Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Odds for Thursday, July 28 (Cincy Has Several Advantages)

Giants Rumors: They might not be sellers but buyers?. At 51-51, the Giants are on the precipice of the playoff race while also battling against selling at the MLB trade deadline. They are 4 games out of a Wild Card spot. For days now, it’s been widely believed that the Giants would indeed sell at the Trade Deadline after a 7-game losing streak. However, they took 3 of 4 games from the rebuilding Cubs and now might buy. That’s how it sounds according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO