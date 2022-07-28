Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Odds for Thursday, July 28 (Cincy Has Several Advantages)

fansided.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals backup plan after missing out on Frankie Montas
So, the St. Louis Cardinals missed out on trading for an ace starting pitcher like Frankie Montas. Montas got dealt to the Yankees on Monday Afternoon in case you missed it. The Cardinals are definitely going to be a team that regrets not dealing for Montas. So where do the Cardinals go from here? Who do they trade for? Here are some Cardinals rumors!
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Braves trade details: Atlanta stays busy with 2 deals on night before the deadline
The Atlanta Braves have traded for Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman. According to Mark Berman of FOX 36 in Houston, the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros have come together with a 1-for-1 deal involving former All-Stars. The Astros will send starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Braves in exchange for reliever Will Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diamondbacks pitching staff takes a hit, but you should see the other guy
Diamondbacks pitching staff takes big hit but you should see the other guy. In a move that certainly is not going to be a major hit with the fans, Caleb Smith of the Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a broken hand. This injury was not sustained on an actual baseball play, but...
MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Astros deal for Jake Odorizzi?
The Braves and Astros pulled off a late-night trade. Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi for relief pitcher Will Smith, who will head to Houston. A late-night stunner occurred in the MLB Verse on the night before the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves agreed to a swap of pitchers, a rare 1-for-1 deal of MLB players.
Dodgers looking at backup plan for Juan Soto ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a backup plan if they can’t trade for Juan Soto with their eyes on Cubs All-Star Ian Happ. Juan Soto is the biggest fish on the market with the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday. The Dodgers are reportedly in on him, but so are the Padres and Cardinals.
White Sox gift Red Sox a Christian Vazquez replacement for bullpen help
The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox completed a trade that included catcher Reese McGuire and reliever Jake Diekman. The Boston Red Sox are very active this Monday, where they appear to be buying and selling this MLB trade deadline. Boston had a void at catcher after they dealt Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. It did not take long to find a replacement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers rumors: Marlins starter Pablo López a potential target
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a great starting rotation … and they could look to make it even better with Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a gaggle of great starting pitchers, even with their ace Walker Buehler on the 60-day IL. Clayton Kershaw was the All-Star Game starting pitcher for the NL. Tyler Anderson was an All-Star. Tony Gonsolin was an All-Star. Julio Urías won 20 games last year, came in 7th in NL Cy Young Award voting, and has a 2.71 ERA (that’s 52 percent better than league average).
Giants Rumors: They might not be sellers but buyers?
Giants Rumors: They might not be sellers but buyers?. At 51-51, the Giants are on the precipice of the playoff race while also battling against selling at the MLB trade deadline. They are 4 games out of a Wild Card spot. For days now, it’s been widely believed that the Giants would indeed sell at the Trade Deadline after a 7-game losing streak. However, they took 3 of 4 games from the rebuilding Cubs and now might buy. That’s how it sounds according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand.
Cubs: What Christian Vazquez trade means for Willson Contreras
The Christian Vazquez trade only lowers the return of what the Chicago Cubs can get for Willson Contreras. Christian Vazquez is going to the Houston Astros from the Boston Red Sox. Who won the deal is one debate. Who lost it is fairly obvious. It’s the Chicago Cubs. The...
Tarik Skubal injury could flip trade market on its head
Lefty pitcher Tarik Skubal’s time as a tradeable asset may be at an end for the Tigers on the eve of the trade deadline thanks to an injury. Detroit’s plans to listen to trade offers for Tarik Skubal were likely derailed by his aborted start on Monday night, the day before the MLB trade deadline.
MLB・
Juan Soto trade deal reaching ‘critical point
Juan Soto trade deal reaching ‘critical point. It’s well-known that Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals have reached an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations. Likewise, it’s well-known that there are 3-4 finalists with perhaps a dark horse team in the running for a Juan Soto trade. One of those teams is the St. Louis Cardinals who have perhaps the most prospects and MLB-ready talent to offer Washington.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
513K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0